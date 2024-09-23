 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

There’s something wrong with the iPhone 16 Pro’s touchscreen

By
iPhone 16 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The iPhone 16 Pro just launched this past Friday, but there are already some issues surfacing in regards to the touchscreen. According to a report from 9to5Mac and complaints on Reddit, it seems that a number of iPhone 16 Pro users have noticed that some taps and swipes are being ignored on their iPhone 16 Pro display, which in turn affects interactions like scrolling and button presses. Those with a regular iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus are not affected.

The reason for this touchscreen issue? Because of the much thinner bezels of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max display, the accidental touch rejection algorithm seems to be more sensitive than before. This is a software bug that is likely the culprit causing ignored taps and swipes. The software algorithm is triggered when the user makes unintentional contact with other parts of the screen around the edges, causing the rejection of intended taps on the screen.

Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 Pro.
Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 Pro Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The most common cause of this issue seems to be the finger resting near the edge closest to Camera Control. However, the issue also occurs with all four screen edges.

Recommended Videos

When the system is activated, all new touches on the display will be ignored for a brief amount of time. Again, this is likely because of the incredibly thin bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro models, which would make it easier for your skin to unintentionally come into contact with the screen. This bug is also easier to occur on an iPhone 16 Pro without a case, as cases typically have bezels and edges that wrap around the phone edges.

Related

The unresponsive screen only happens when the device is unlocked and active, such as scrolling through apps or swiping between multiple home screens. It does not occur when the iPhone 16 Pro is idle or on the lock screen.

Users have reported the issue on both iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 betas. Since this appears to be a software bug, Apple should be able to address it with a software update. Here’s to hoping that happens, because this sounds like a mighty annoying bug.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Apple just launched the iOS 18.1 public beta. Here’s how it’ll change your iPhone
Someone holding an iPhone 15 Pro Max outside on a patio, showing the back of the Natural Titanium color.

This week is quickly shaping up to be a huge one for Apple fans. On Monday, Apple officially released iOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS 15 to the general public. Tomorrow, regular sales begin for the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10. As if that weren't enough, Apple is now rolling out its first public betas with Apple Intelligence features.

Starting today, September 19, the public betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 are available for anyone to download. The main draw to these public betas is that they all include Apple Intelligence features, which were previously locked to the developer betas for these software versions.

Read more
Want to use Apple’s AI features? Make sure you have one of these iPhones
Blue Titanium (left) and Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pros on a concrete bench.

Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote was one of its biggest in years. Not only did we see some big changes coming to iOS 18, like new ways to customize your home screen even more, but we are also getting a ton of new AI features.

Apple Intelligence, as Apple calls it, is a powerful suite of AI tools that will help make your life even easier. From new writing tools and summarization features to image generation and the ability to create unique emojis, Apple Intelligence definitely looks impressive.

Read more
Forget about the iPhone 16. New iPhone 18 details just leaked
The back of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple has just announced the iPhone 16 series, handsets that will not even be released until tomorrow. However, we now have possible news about the iPhone 18 coming from Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a good track record when it come to Apple rumors.

According to Kuo, some of the 2026 iPhone models will likely be equipped with a 2nm chip, which will make them even faster and more efficient than chips found in earlier models. The news isn’t all good. The lower-end iPhone 18 models are expected to feature 3nm processors again, and you will have to pay extra for the 2nm ones, which may only be available in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Read more