Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote was one of its biggest in years. Not only did we see some big changes coming to iOS 18, like new ways to customize your home screen even more, but we are also getting a ton of new AI features.

Apple Intelligence, as Apple calls it, is a powerful suite of AI tools that will help make your life even easier. From new writing tools and summarization features to image generation and the ability to create unique emojis, Apple Intelligence definitely looks impressive.

But will your current iPhone be able to run Apple Intelligence once it launches in beta this fall? Unfortunately, it might not.

iPhones that will get Apple Intelligence

Only the iPhone 16 generation and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will support Apple Intelligence. As of this writing, this is the full list of supported iPhones:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Unfortunately, last gen’s iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus won’t be able to run Apple Intelligence. You need at least one of the iPhone 15 Pro models or newer in order to use Apple Intelligence.

iPhones that will not get Apple Intelligence

Naturally, that means there are a lot of iPhones that won’t be getting Apple Intelligence. The below list includes all of the phones getting the iOS 18 update this fall, but will not get the new Apple Intelligence features:

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2020)

Even though all of these iPhones will be able to run iOS 18, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get Apple Intelligence. So, if you are using an older iPhone, or even the base model iPhone 15, you’re going to be out of luck.

Despite not having Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 still has plenty of cool new features that older iPhones can enjoy. Some of these features include more home screen customization options, a revamped Control Center, the ability to swap out lock screen controls, a completely new Photos app, new text effects in iMessage, RCS support, and much more.

Why won’t my iPhone get the new AI features?

Apple hasn’t explicitly said why older iPhone models won’t be getting Apple Intelligence. However, we can make some educated guesses based on what we do know already about AI in general.

AI systems, like Apple Intelligence, need a lot of processing power to run. On the iPhone’s side, this means it needs the latest chips and enough RAM to process all of those tasks since many of them happen locally on-device.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus use the A18 chip, and the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max use the A18 Pro. The A18 and A17 Pro have the same number of cores, and the A18 Pro upgrades its GPU with an additional core. So it makes sense that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which use the A17, are the only iPhones from the past generation with enough processing power to handle Apple Intelligence. It’s likely because of the A18 Pro, A18, and A17 Pro chips inside and the 8GB RAM that these newer models have.

Older iPhones, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and even the base model iPhone 15, only have 6GB RAM. So even though previous models have the 16-core Neural Engine with the A16 Bionic and earlier, Apple Intelligence still needs that extra processing power from chips like the A17 Pro and 8GB RAM to run.