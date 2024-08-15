The wait is finally over — the state of California is beginning to roll out support for digital driver’s licenses and state IDs in the Apple Wallet app on both iPhone and Apple Watch, Apple announced today.

Yes, if you live in the Golden State, you will soon be able to get your digital ID in Apple Wallet.

“We’re excited to be working with the state of California to bring IDs in Apple Wallet to Apple’s home state soon, and provide residents with an easy, secure, and private way to present their California driver’s license and state ID in person and in app using Apple Wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Whether using IDs in Apple Wallet to breeze through travel, or to securely verify age or identity at businesses, California driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet make ID [presentation] seamless — all with the security built into iPhone and Apple Watch.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stated that California IDs will be rolling out to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet in the coming weeks.

However, it is important to note that even though support for digital IDs is coming to California, it is not replacing the requirement of a physical ID card. Californians will still need to have their actual driver’s license or state ID with them, even if they have the digital version.

The digital ID is simply just an added convenience for Californian residents. A digital driver’s license or state ID in the Apple Wallet can be used at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and other businesses. It should also work in select apps for age and identity verification.

Apple first announced digital IDs in 2021, so it is a bit surprising that its own home state took this long to support them. Five other states in the U.S. support digital IDs: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, and — most recently — Ohio. California will be the sixth state to join that small, but growing list.

To get your California digital ID in Apple Wallet, you must go through the California Department of Motor Vehicles’ mDL pilot program.