 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

No, you can’t use an Apple gift card on Apple Pay

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

A viral TikTok has made the internet rounds, showing a person who thought that they could transfer Apple gift card funds to Apple Pay. After buying a $300 Apple gift card, however, they quickly learned that that’s simply not possible. While their choice might seem misguided in hindsight, there are plenty of people who have been left confused about the differences between Apple gift cards and Apple Pay.

While having a $300 Apple gift card certainly has its uses — such as buying 10 years of Apple Music, as the original poster jokingly pointed out — it’s certainly not the same as having that same money to spend freely with Apple Pay. To avoid making the same mistake as this TikTok user, make sure that you understand the distinctions between the two Apple services, as it might just save you $300 (or more).

Related Videos

You cannot add Apple gift cards to Apple Pay

Someone using Apple Pay with their iPhone.

Although they’re named similarly, there’s a very important distinction between Apple gift cards and Apple Pay. Apple gift cards are gift cards that are only able to be used on Apple services — such as apps on the App Store, Apple Music, or Apple TV Plus. Apple Pay is an extension of Apple Wallet that gives Apple device owners the ability to store credit and debit card information on their iPhone or Apple Watch and use it to pay for items instead of using their physical cards. It can also be used to send money between iMessage users.

Related

While it’s easy to see why people might be confused, Apple gift cards are not Apple-branded Visas to be used in place of physical cash or credit and debit cards. They can’t be used in place of Apple Pay when checking out at a store either. For a clearer picture of why that wouldn’t work, it would be like using an Amazon gift card to check out at a store: the Amazon gift card has value but isn’t able to stand in as money when used anywhere outside of Amazon.

How to redeem Apple gift cards

Photo of Apple gift cards.
Apple

If you, like the TikToker, purchased an Apple gift card, there are still plenty of ways to use it. To transfer the funds from the card to your account, open the App Store on your iPhone and then select the account icon in the top right corner. Log into your account if you weren’t already, and then select Redeem Gift Card or Code. Here, you can either enter the code manually or allow your camera to quickly scan the card to input the information automatically. Once entered, the funds will be added to your account, and you can start purchasing apps or signing up for subscription services like Apple Music.

Take note, however, that not all in-app purchases can be made with funds from an Apple gift card, so before buying anything, make sure that you’ll be able to use your gift card credit on your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s first foldable phone
Folding iPhone concept from iOS Beta News

In the past few years, Samsung has become one of the leading manufacturers of foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Though it's not the only brand making foldable devices, it's the most mainstream and available option, especially in the U.S. But that leads to the question of whether Apple will follow suit with a foldable iPhone — or even an iPad.

There have been longstanding rumors that Apple could be working on such a device, including a foldable iPhone, which we'll call "iPhone Flip" for now. Apple's a secretive company, so there may very well be at least some research and development (R&D) on such a device. But, of course, this continues to just be all speculation for now. From the latest news, rumors, and reports, here's everything we know so far about Apple's folding iPhone!
iPhone Flip: design and display

Read more
This could be the iPhone 15 Pro, and you won’t believe the camera
iPhone 15 Pro CAD render

It appears that 9to5Mac got an exclusive first look at the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, and it looks like some significant changes are coming.

These renders are based on a CAD model provided by a reliable case manufacturer and produced by 3D artist Ian Zelbo. We can expect the iPhone 15 lineup, including the iPhone 15 Pro, to arrive sometime later this year.

Read more
Apple hints at cunning plan to make you spend even more on an iPhone
The iPhone 14 Pro Max standing against a tree outside.

Apple hinted at plans to debut a more expensive line of phones soon, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, just in case the current range isn't quite as expensive as you'd like. If accurate, a new type of iPhone will start rolling out this year as the company reorganizes its smartphone lineup after the commercial failures of the iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini models, as well as that of the iPhone 14 Plus.

The report comes from a statement by Apple CEO Tim Cook during an investment earnings call last week. Cook noted that Apple's customers were more likely to pay more for higher-specification iPhones than ever before, saying: “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category." Gurman connects this to earlier reports of a so-called iPhone 15 Ultra that's rumored to supplement the iPhone lineup in the future.

Read more