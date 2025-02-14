 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple’s first foldable iPhone might disappoint some because of its screen size

By
Foldable iPhone mockup.
Created with Grok on X

This year’s iPhone lineup is about the iPhone 17 Air, expected to arrive this fall. Next year, however, Apple’s first foldable iPhone could debut. Today, we’ve heard more information about this new handset. Whether it’s good or bad will depend on your expectations.

According to Android Headlines, Digital Chat Station has revealed that the upcoming “iPhone Fold” will have a 5.49-inch cover display and a 7.74-inch inner display. If correct, this would make it Apple’s smallest non-iPhone SE since the iPhone 8 Plus in 2017.

Recommended Videos

By comparison, the current iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, the iPhone 16 Plus measures 6.7 inches, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display. Even the anticipated iPhone SE 4, which could launch next week,  is expected to have a 6.1-inch display.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

How would Apple’s new foldable phone compare to those already on the market? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold feature 6.3-inch cover displays, while the OnePlus Open has a 6.31-inch cover display. You’d have to return to the Pixel Fold to find a cover display on a foldable in the same neighborhood as the one Apple might offer. That phone’s cover display measured 5.8 inches.

The first iPhone Fold could also have one of the smallest inner displays available. At 7.74 inches, it would be smaller than the 8-inch screen found on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for example.

It’s almost certainly too early to trust this leak. Even if Digital Chat Station is correct—and it might be—there’s no way to determine whether those are the final dimensions. It could simply be one of many iPhone Fold concepts Apple is testing.

Regardless, it’s always nice to hear more about what will likely be the most important iPhone of next year. Let the rumors flow!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
This Reddit user wrote a Shortcut to estimate iPhone charging time
Black Nomad Stand One Max charging stand on household table with iPhone, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro docked and charging.

For a long time, iPhone users have requested an estimate for how much longer it would take their phone to charge, but Apple has yet to come through. Reddit user u/AlxR25 grew tired of waiting for the feature and decided to create one themselves, sharing it on the r/iPhone subreddit.

They created the Shortcut through a combination of commands and instructed it to run immediately upon connecting the iPhone to a charger. When enabled, a message pops up with an estimate for how long until the phone is fully charged.

Read more
Spigen just accidentally leaked iPhone SE 4 renders
iPhone SE 4 leak by Majin Bu.

The iPhone SE 4 has been a highly-anticipated handset for a while now, and we expect it to drop sometime next week. We just got another good look at it, courtesy of case manufacturer Spigen. The company uploaded images of its case to its website, along with an iPhone inside the case. The website says it's an iPhone SE (3rd gen), but one look at the images shows that isn't the case.

Of course, we already had a solid idea of what the iPhone SE 4 would look like. The renders don't really come with any surprises; in many ways, the iPhone SE 4 looks like the iPhone 14, complete with the notch at the top. The case renders also show a single camera on the rear of the phone. One interesting change is the Alert Slider — the button on the side of your iPhone that enables/disables vibration — seems to have been replaced with an Action Button instead.

Read more
The U.K. wants unchecked access to all iPhones worldwide
A person holding an iPhone in their hand.

In 2016, the FBI requested Apple to grant it an iOS backdoor access, but the company rejected it, with the “No” coming straight from CEO Tim Cook. In 2021, Apple even sued an Australian company that unlocked an iPhone for the same federal law enforcement agency.

Apple is once again at a security crossroads that could pose an existential threat to its iPhone business, and the privacy of users across the globe. According to The Washington Post, the British government has ordered Apple to give them “blanket” access to the encrypted materials saved by iPhone users on the iCloud online storage drive.

Read more