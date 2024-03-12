The Apple Watch Series 9, released in September 2023, is the latest addition to Apple’s line of smartwatches. Alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Series 9 boasts many impressive features and upgrades.

The Apple Watch Series 9 resembles its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8, in terms of design. However, it does come with a few notable improvements. The watch offers more peak brightness, which makes it easier to view in bright sunlight, and the new chip is faster and more efficient than the previous model. It can also process some Siri requests entirely on-device, allowing you to perform certain commands even when not connected to your iPhone.

All of that’s great, but there’s an important question you should address before buying Apple’s latest smartwatch. Specifically, is the Apple Watch Series 9 waterproof? The answer may surprise you.

Is the Apple Watch Series 9 waterproof?

Like most previous generations, the Apple Watch Series 9 isn’t waterproof. Instead, it is water-resistant up to 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010 . In an Apple support document , the company says the wearable device is also IP6X dust resistant, just like the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 8.

According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 9 is designed to withstand shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, wearing the watch during intense water activities, such as diving or water skiing, is not recommended. Moreover, wearing the watch during cliff or high diving is not advised, and it should not be used in a steam room.

Interestingly, you should also not wear your Apple Watch Series 9 while taking a shower. This is less related to water exposure and more to do with avoiding exposure to soaps, shampoos, conditioners, and other similar items containing chemicals that could harm water seals.

How does this compare to the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

The Apple Watch Ultra series is designed to provide additional protection for outdoor enthusiasts who require a durable and reliable smartwatch. These watches are superior to the Apple Watch Series 9 in durability and ruggedness, making them ideal for intensive outdoor use. For instance, the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have a water-resistance rating of up to 100 meters, which means they can withstand being submerged in water during activities such as diving, water skiing, and other water sports with high-velocity or below shallow depth. You can also wear Apple Watch Ultra models in a sauna.

Regarding iPhone smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 9 definitely stands out. It boasts impressive features and capabilities, including advanced health tracking, seamless integration with other Apple devices, and a sleek and stylish design. However, if you’re in the market for a smartwatch with added protection or looking for alternative options, there are other great choices out there as well. Consider looking at our list of the top smartwatches of the year, where you’ll find a range of options with varying features and price points to suit your needs.

