 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Check your Google Pixel Watch right now for two new features

Joe Maring
By
A person wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you own a Google Pixel Watch, you may want to check your smartwatch for a new software update. Google has begun rolling out its April 2024 security update for both Pixel Watch models, and it packs a couple of new features you’ll want to try out.

In its blog post announcing the new update, Google says the update includes “new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates for Pixel Watch users.” In addition to those ever-important bug fixes, there are two specific upgrades we think you’ll really like.

Recommended Videos

The first is something called “Vibration Watch.” It’s essentially a new way to tell the time using vibrations on the Pixel Watch, and it actually sounds pretty cool. When enabled, you can tap your watch face with two fingers to trigger vibration patterns that will tell you the time. Tapping your watch face once vibrates the hour, while tapping twice tells you the minutes.

Related

You can choose one of two vibration types: Digits or Terse. The Digits option “gives you the current time in decimal format. A lot vibration means 10 and a short vibration means 1.” Additionally, the Terse mode “gives the minutes briefly. Each short vibration means a quarter-hour.”

The Google Pixel Watch 2 resting on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

To set up Vibration Watch for yourself, simply open the Settings app on your Pixel Watch, tap Vibration, and then Vibration watch.

The second big feature in the April 2024 update is an overall improvement to auto-brightness. According to Google, this update provides an “improved experience in auto-brightness settings screen for user to easily perceive the difference when switching levels.”

The April 2024 update is rolling out now to the Google Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Watch 2. To check and see if the update is available for you, go the Settings app on your Pixel Watch and tap System, followed by System updates. Even if you see the “Your watch is up to date” screen but you know you haven’t gotten the update, repeating this process a few times over can force the update to appear if it isn’t for some reason.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
A new Google Pixel 8a leak just revealed three huge upgrades
The Google Pixel 7a in a person's hand.

We're likely just a couple of months away from Google's next big smartphone release — the Google Pixel 8a. Thanks to a new report revealing a few of the Pixel 8a's possible specifications, it looks like Google's next budget phone should give us some big hardware upgrades.

We'll start with the chipset. According to the report from Android Authority, the Pixel 8a will be powered by Google's Tensor G3 chip. This has been the assumed chip of choice for the Pixel 8a, but it's still reassuring to have it reiterated in this report. Although not the best mobile platform out there, the Tensor G3 proved to be a significant upgrade over the Tensor G2 (the chip inside the Google Pixel 7a) when it debuted in the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro last October.

Read more
Google Pixel 8a: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Possible renders showing the Google Pixel 8a.

Not long ago, it seemed that the Google Pixel 7a would be the last smartphone in Google's Pixel A series. However, recent rumors indicate that this may not actually be the case.

As a result, we're likely to see the release of a Google Pixel 8a this year. What can we expect from this new budget phone in terms of its specs, design, price, and more? Let's take a closer look at everything we know about the Google Pixel 8a.
Google Pixel 8a: release date

Read more
Why you shouldn’t buy a new Apple Watch right now
The curved screen on the Apple Watch Series 9.

It has been over six months since the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched, and they are still considered two of the best smartwatches on the market. However, there are two significant reasons why you might not want to purchase either of these models.

Those reasons are the Apple Watch Series 8 and the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra. That's right — buying a 2022 Apple Watch over the newer models might be a better choice for you.
Why now's a great time to buy an old Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 9 (top) and Apple Watch Series 8 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more