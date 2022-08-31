Fitbit Versa 4 vs. Fitbit Versa 3: What’s changed?

The Fitbit Versa 3 has a lot to offer. With SpO2 monitoring, a swim-proof build, and decent battery life, it’s got everything you need from a Fitbit. So is there really a need to upgrade your current tracker and invest in the new Fitbit Versa 4? What’s new? Which features have received an update? Are the differences significant enough to spend a couple hundred dollars buying a new device?

Whether you’re new to the world of Fitbit and considering buying the latest model or you already have the Versa 3 and are wondering if the Versa 4 is a worthy upgrade, we’ve got you covered. We have broken down the major differences between the Fitbit Versa 4 and Versa 3 to see just how much has changed and whether it’s worth upgrading.

Specs

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit Versa 3 Display size TBD (assumed same size as the Versa 3) 1.58 inches Button Mechanical Haptic Resolution TBD 336 x 336 Touchscreen AMOLED AMOLED Battery Six+ days Six+ days SpO2 tracking Yes Yes Accelerometer Yes Yes Exercise modes 40 20 Ambient light sensor Yes Yes NFC Yes Yes Memory Seven days Seven days GPS Yes Yes Heart rate sensor Yes Yes Water-resistant 50m 50m Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 Price From $230 From $154 Colors Black/Graphite Aluminum, Waterfall Blue/Platinum Aluminum, Pink Sand/Copper Rose Aluminum, Beet Juice/Copper Rose Aluminum Midnight/Soft Gold Aluminum, Black/Black Aluminum, Pink Clay/Soft Gold, and Thistle/Soft Gold Availability Fitbit Amazon Review News 4.5 out of 5 stars

Design and display

At first glance, both the Versa 3 and Versa 4 look quite similar. You see the same broad, square, rounded-edges screen with an AMOLED display. But the major difference is the side button. The Versa 3 had a button-like touch panel on the side, while the Versa 4 has reintroduced the physical button. It’s also placed slightly higher, so it’s easier to access, but the rest of the look is almost identical. It’s also said to be slimmer and offers a better fit.

Since not much has changed hardware-wise, it’s hard to recommend you go and buy a new smartwatch for a mechanical button or a slimmer build. Going solely by hardware, we don’t think it’s a worthy upgrade. The Versa 4 wins this for the mechanical button and slimmer body, but it’s a slim win.

Winner: Fitbit Versa 4

Fitness and health-tracking features

Here’s where you find the biggest changes. Fitbit has made some cool improvements to the software, giving you more bang for your buck. The Versa 3 had 20 exercise modes, but the Versa 4 has doubled it, offering 40 modes. You can track everything from CrossFit to HIIT, making it ideal for users who like to switch up their workout routines. Fitbit has also promised better Google integration with improved Maps and Google Pay features, so you can get directions straight on your wrist and go shopping with nothing but a small watch on you.

Other than that, Versa 4 shares most of its predecessor’s features. Both the Versa 3 and Versa 4 offer Active Zone Minutes, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, vibrating alarm, Sleep Profile (a Fitbit Premium feature), readiness score, and a waterproof build. The Versa 4 is the easy winner here, as it has double the exercise modes and Google integrations.

Winner: Fitbit Versa 4

Battery life

Fitbit claims the Versa 4 offers a six-day battery life, which puts it on about par with what the Fitbit Versa 3 actually offered in real-life use. Both need two hours of charge time, but Fitbit has claimed you only need 12 minutes of charge time to get a full day of battery life for the Versa 4. This is better than many other smartwatches that only offer 24 hours to three-day battery lives, though it’s on the lower side for a standalone fitness tracker like the Fitbit Versa line. We’ll have to leave this down to our review to say for sure, but we suspect the Versa 4 will at least match the Versa 3’s week-long battery life. This is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Price and color options

The Fitbit Versa 3 is currently $154 on Amazon and comes in Midnight/Soft Gold Aluminum, Black/Black Aluminum, Pink Clay/Soft Gold, and Thistle/Soft Gold color options.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is currently available for pre-order from $230 on Fitbit and will come in black/Graphite Aluminum, Waterfall Blue/Platinum Aluminum, Pink Sand/Copper Rose Aluminum, and Beet Juice/Copper Rose Aluminum.

Both come with six months of free Fitbit Premium, but you have to pay about $10 a month after that if you want access to detailed insights. Fitbit is letting you buy one year of Premium with a two-year protection plan for just $42 (originally $125) if you buy it as an add-on with the Versa 4.

Overall winner: Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 hasn’t changed much from the Versa 3, so it’s hard to justify spending another $200-plus on a new fitness tracker unless your old one is really falling apart. On the other hand, if you’re buying a new fitness tracker for the first time, the Versa 4 may be a good place to start.

If you love exercise tracking, the Versa 4 offers a great upgrade with twice the exercise modes, but other than that, everything else is the same. It has an upgraded operating system, and the body is slimmer with a mechanical button, so if those characteristics are important to you, the Versa 4 may be a worthy upgrade.

Overall, we feel if you really want to upgrade, go for another option with more features than buying the same device with only a couple of upgrades. If your old tracker is working well, it may be a better idea to hold on to the Versa 3 while something better comes up in the market.

