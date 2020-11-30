There’s a flood of great Cyber Monday deals rolling in right now for you to shop today, and now is the perfect time to replace that old Mac (or maybe make the switch to the MacOS ecosystem for the first time altogether) while also saving a wad of cash. Whether you’re looking to score a new MacBook Air, a MacBook Pro 13-inch, the new high-end MacBook Pro 16-inch, or even a professionally refurbished last-gen model on the cheap, we’ve collected all the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals right here.

Shop sales by model:

Not fixed on a Mac? We also have plenty of other great Cyber Monday laptop deals, along with a wide selection of Cyber Monday Apple deals if you want to see what other iOS, iPadOS, and WatchOS gadgets are on sale right now.

How to choose a MacBook on Cyber Monday

With three different types of MacBook to choose from, it can be confusing to know which one is best for you. We’ve broken down the three different types and how they’re most useful, but if you want even more information, our MacBook Buyer’s Guide can help you out.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the most portable of the three types of MacBook currently available. The thinnest-built MacBook Air yet, it’s super lightweight and sleek, making it the perfect choice if you plan on taking it out and about with you frequently. Despite the small size, you still get a high-quality 13-inch Retina display that’s good enough for general use. The MacBook Air is the most affordable of the three laptop types so it’s an excellent choice if you’re just trying out the MacBook lifestyle or you’re on a budget but can’t resist the allure of MacOS. It’s not as fast as the MacBook Pro and there’s no Touch Bar but in terms of sheer practicality, the MacBook Air is good for students and those working from home who need to keep their costs down.

Want to learn more about the MacBook Air? Our MacBook Air buying guide has everything you could want to know.

MacBook Pro 13-inch

The middle-range option, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is faster and more powerful than the Air, so it’s an excellent choice if you multitask more often when working or studying. It weighs a little more than the Air and is thicker but still very portable, so it’s arguably the best of both worlds. If you need to do a little more than simply type up documents or browse online, then the MacBook Pro 13-inch is a great option.

We’ve looked at the MacBook Pro 13-inch in extensive depth in our MacBook Pro 13-inch buying guide. And if you want to compare it directly to other products, check out our MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro 13 comparison or our MacBook Pro vs. iPad Pro guide.

MacBook Pro 16-inch

If you need the fastest MacBook you can buy, then the MacBook Pro 16-inch is the choice for you. It’s the heaviest MacBook out there (although still portable) for good reason — it has a much more powerful processor and a dedicated graphics card in the form of the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M. That means you can play some games on this MacBook Pro, as well as use it for tasks like video editing or graphics design without any issue. Expect to pay more for the MacBook Pro 16-inch as it’s high-end stuff, but it’s worth it as an investment.

Need to know more? Our MacBook Pro 16-inch buying guide has everything you could want to know about the most expensive MacBook out there.

