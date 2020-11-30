  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday MacBook deals: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

There’s a flood of great Cyber Monday deals rolling in right now for you to shop today, and now is the perfect time to replace that old Mac (or maybe make the switch to the MacOS ecosystem for the first time altogether) while also saving a wad of cash. Whether you’re looking to score a new MacBook Air, a MacBook Pro 13-inch, the new high-end MacBook Pro 16-inch, or even a professionally refurbished last-gen model on the cheap, we’ve collected all the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals right here.

Perhaps you need a Mac for school, or maybe you want one with a sized-up display and dedicated graphics card for editing and rendering videos. If you’re not sure which Mac laptop is right for you, however, then we have a guide on what to look for before you pull the trigger on a new MacBook this Cyber Monday. Not fixed on a Mac? We also have plenty of other great Cyber Monday laptop deals, along with a wide selection of Cyber Monday Apple deals if you want to see what other iOS, iPadOS, and WatchOS gadgets are on sale right now. All of these deals will help you save your hard-earned cash but the clock is running out, so get moving.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals

As the most lightweight and portable (not to mention the cheapest) of all the Apple laptops, a MacBook Air deal is always a good way to go. One of the hottest deals today is a 13-inch MacBook Pro deal at Amazon. We’ve found some pretty good deals on both last-gen models and the latest model below:
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,150 $1,250
It doesn't have the biggest screen, but it more than makes up for it with a spacious 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. With 11 hours of battery life, you'll have plenty of time to work or play.
Buy at Best Buy
MacBook Air (Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$850 $950
This MacBook Air is ideal as a starter Mac. With a thin and light design, and top-notch ease of use. Its thin and light design is great for traveling, too.
Buy at BestBuy
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch Retina display, Intel Core i5, 128GB, Amazon Renewed)

$839 $880
The MacBook Air is the cheapest entry point into the MacOS ecosystem if you don't want to buy a machine that's years old in 2020. This Renewed MacBook Air only improves on an already great value.
Buy at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air (M1 Model, 2020)

$899 $999
Just released last month, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life, performance, and is more secure than the older and other MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Adorama

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals

If you’re looking for the most powerful MacBook on the market, you’ll want to go with either a 13-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro deal. Here are some of the best Cyber Monday MacBook Pro sales going on right now:
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)

$1,999
The new MacBook Pro is pricey to be sure, but buying this mint condition Renewed unit from Amazon is a great way to stack up the savings on Apple's premium 16-inch laptop.
Buy at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro (2017, Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Renewed)

$844
If you want a beefy MacBook Pro but you're on a budget, this like new Amazon Renewed model from 2017 still packs recent hardware that won't feel too sluggish in 2020.
Buy at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar (Core i5, 8GB Memory, 512B SSD, 2019)

$1,279 $1,499
This laptop is perfect for working on the go, with its superb build quality, great software and impressive specs. It's thin and light, yet strong and sturdy too.
Buy at Amazon
Apple 13" MacBook Pro (2019) i5 512GB Space Gray (Renewed)

$1,296
Portable and functional, the Apple 13" MacBook Pro is a powerful device thanks to its 8th Generation Intel Core processors to help you accomplish high-performing tasks such as 3D modeling.
Buy at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro (Latest M1 Model, 2020)

$1,199 $1,299
Released just a few weeks ago, this is Apple's latest MacBook Pro. It comes with the new M1 chip, giving this laptop superb performance and unrivalled battery life. B&H has all configurations on sale.
Buy at B&H
MacBook Pro 16"

Recieve a $150 Apple Giftcard
Everyone needs a reliable laptop these days and the MacBook Pro is one. At 16", this laptop runs on a 6- to 8-core processor, AMD Radeon Pro graphics card, and the storage can be as big as 1TB.
Buy at Apple

Cyber Monday MacBook deals

Whether you’re looking 12-inch MacBook or just want to browse all of the sales we’ve found in one place, we’ve gathered the top Cyber Monday MacBooks below:
How to choose a MacBook on Cyber Monday

With three different types of MacBook to choose from, it can be confusing to know which one is best for you. We’ve broken down the three different types and how they’re most useful, but if you want even more information, our MacBook Buyer’s Guide can help you out.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the most portable of the three types of MacBook currently available. The thinnest-built MacBook Air yet, it’s super lightweight and sleek, making it the perfect choice if you plan on taking it out and about with you frequently. Despite the small size, you still get a high-quality 13-inch Retina display that’s good enough for general use. The MacBook Air is the most affordable of the three laptop types so it’s an excellent choice if you’re just trying out the MacBook lifestyle or you’re on a budget but can’t resist the allure of MacOS. It’s not as fast as the MacBook Pro and there’s no Touch Bar but in terms of sheer practicality, the MacBook Air is good for students and those working from home who need to keep their costs down.

Want to learn more about the MacBook Air? Our MacBook Air buying guide has everything you could want to know.

MacBook Pro 13-inch

The middle-range option, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is faster and more powerful than the Air, so it’s an excellent choice if you multitask more often when working or studying. It weighs a little more than the Air and is thicker but still very portable, so it’s arguably the best of both worlds. If you need to do a little more than simply type up documents or browse online, then the MacBook Pro 13-inch is a great option.

We’ve looked at the MacBook Pro 13-inch in extensive depth in our MacBook Pro 13-inch buying guide. And if you want to compare it directly to other products, check out our MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro 13 comparison or our MacBook Pro vs. iPad Pro guide.

MacBook Pro 16-inch

If you need the fastest MacBook you can buy, then the MacBook Pro 16-inch is the choice for you. It’s the heaviest MacBook out there (although still portable) for good reason — it has a much more powerful processor and a dedicated graphics card in the form of the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M. That means you can play some games on this MacBook Pro, as well as use it for tasks like video editing or graphics design without any issue. Expect to pay more for the MacBook Pro 16-inch as it’s high-end stuff, but it’s worth it as an investment.

Need to know more? Our MacBook Pro 16-inch buying guide has everything you could want to know about the most expensive MacBook out there.

Where to find the best MacBook sales

Amazon Cyber Monday: Amazon consistently offers excellent discounts on the MacBook Air and select MacBook Pro models.
Best Buy Cyber Monday: Best Buy often has good discounts on the best Apple MacBooks out there.
Walmart Cyber Monday: Walmart is another popular retailer that slashes prices on the biggest products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

