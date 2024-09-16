 Skip to main content
This MacBook Pro with M3 Pro just got a $300 price cut

By
MacBook deals always come with limited supply because of the popularity of Apple’s laptops, and this offer from B&H Photo Video for the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro is no exception. This particular configuration of the device, which is usually sold for $2,199, is available with a $300 discount that brings its price down to $1,899, but probably not for long. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose your chance at the savings, so we highly recommend completing your purchase for this MacBook if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro

The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro is an excellent laptop for both casual users and professionals, with the M3 Pro chip providing extreme reliability with a 12-core CU and an 18-core GPU. Paired with 18GB of RAM, this device will make sure that you’re able to carry out your daily tasks quickly and efficiently, while also providing the performance that you need from a MacBook for recreational activities such as watching streaming shows and browsing the internet.

The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display of the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro is very pleasing on the eyes with its 3024 x 1964 resolution and 1,600 nits of peak brightness, while its 1TB SSD should provide all of the storage that you need for your apps and files. The laptop’s 1080p FaceTime HD camera and three studio-quality microphones will allow you to look and sound clear whenever you join video calls and online meetings, and there are enough ports — three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a MagSafe port — to connect all of your other devices and accessories.

Apple fans who are on the hunt for laptop deals should heavily consider taking advantage of B&H Photo Video’s $300 discount for the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro. From this configuration’s original price of $2,199, you can currently get it for $1,899, but you’ll have to hurry because there’s limited supply for this offer. Once stocks run out, there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance at this bargain, so push forward with the transaction right now if you don’t want this opportunity to slip through your fingers.

