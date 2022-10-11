Today's Best Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day Deal

 Skip to main content
Make your car smarter with an Echo Auto — just $15 today

Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Auto installed in a car dashboard adds Alexa.

Prime Day 2022 was in July, but Amazon graced us with another mega sales event, the Prime Early Access Sale — aka Prime Day October 2022. So, Prime Day deals are here, and it’s a great time to buy some of those gadgets you’ve been thinking about buying but didn’t want to spend the extra cash for. Prime Day Amazon Echo deals represent some of the best discounts available, as Amazon tends to use this opportunity to gather new Alexa users and offload excess inventory. You can opt to get Alexa in your car for just $15 by purchasing an Echo Auto. The Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day deal .

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Auto

While a number of modern vehicles come equipped with Alexa, there are countless models that don’t have Alexa already included. If your vehicle doesn’t have Alexa and you want the voice assistant in your car, you can add it aftermarket using the Echo Auto. This device is smaller than a mini smartphone, yet it lets you perform Alexa skills and features in the car.

Unlike home Echo speakers that connect to your Wi-Fi network, the Echo Auto uses Bluetooth. It connects to your car’s radio system and your phone’s mobile network via the Alexa app. You’ll need a phone with the Alexa app to use the Echo Auto with voice commands that will allow you to have more hands-free control while driving.

What can Echo Auto do? You can play your favorite music or audiobooks, set reminders, ask what’s on your schedule, make calls, and even pay for gas. You can also control smart devices, check the news or sports, play Alexa games, or ask Alexa to tell you a joke. This Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day deal gives you a lot of features for $20.

If you want, you can take advantage of auto mode and use your phone as a display for the Echo Auto. The device mounts to your car’s vent, so setup is pretty straightforward.

Since it’s regularly priced at $50, you can save $35 on the Echo Auto by taking advantage of this Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day deal. This is a limited-time deal that’s exclusive to Prime members during the Prime Day deals event, so you’ll need to act fast if you want the Echo Auto at this low $15 price.

