Alexa has a very humorous side — if you know how to bring it out. Of course, you can ask Alexa at any time to “tell me a joke” and she’ll respond with a basic pun, but that’s only scratching the surface. Many unique questions will get you some funny replies. Check out our favorite Alexa jokes and Easter eggs below, and try calling out a few when an Echo is nearby.

Note: Siri also has some funny jokes you may want to try out!

Jokes

Q: Alexa, do you have any pets?

A: I don’t have any pets. I used to have a few bugs, but they kept getting squashed.

Q: Alexa, what is the value of pi?

A: The approximate value of pi is 3.141592653589…(Alexa will go on for a bit, then make a joke, such as “phew!” or “this thing goes on forever!”)

Q: Alexa, I’ve got 99 problems

A: But a glitch ain’t one!

Q: Alexa, will you be my girlfriend?

A: I like you…as a friend

Q: Alexa, how much do you weigh?

A: I am weightless, like a cloud. Wait a minute, clouds actually weigh a lot, so that’s not quite right. Let’s just say I’m more sass than mass.

Q: Alexa, can you give me some money?

A: Thing about the cloud is, no pockets. No pocket, no wallet. (answers vary)

Q: Alexa, is your refrigerator running?

A: Yes. It’s training for a 5k. (answers vary)

Q: Alexa, do you like pizza?

A: While I appreciate great food and drink, my good taste is better reflected in the company I keep.

Q: Alexa, make me a sandwich

A: Okay. You’re a sandwich!

Q: Alexa, what do you think about Cortana?

A: I like Cortana. We both have experience with light rings, although hers is more of a Halo.

Q: Alexa, do you know Siri?

A: Only by reputation. (ouch)

Q: Alexa, do you know the muffin man?

A: I’ve never met him, but I do know his sister, Madame Macaroon. She’s a little bit nutty, but sweet.

Q: Alexa, find Chuck Norris

A: If Chuck Norris wants you to know where he is, he’ll find you. If he doesn’t, you won’t know until it’s too late.

Q: Alexa, tell me a “yo mama” joke

A: Your mother’s so cool, Beyonce made her a glass of lemonade (and other uplifting jokes about how amazing your mother is).

Q: Alexa, how high can you count?

A: I don’t know. I’d give it a go, but you’d be very bored by the time I finished (responses vary, all are snarky).

Q: Alexa, how old are you?

A: (Alexa responds with a variety of jokes, from rhymes to discussions about how A.I.s measure years in nanoseconds).

Q: Alexa, I like big butts

A: You cannot lie. Good. Honesty is important.

Q: Alexa, how was your day?

A: Answers vary widely, but include some of Alexa’s top-tier jokes, such as, “Super duper. I like these long days. It gives me more time to spend with my favorite color.”

Easter Eggs

Q: Alexs, drop a beat

A: (synth beat drops)

Q: Alexa, open the pod bay doors

A: I’m sorry, Dave, I can’t do that: I’m not HAL and we’re not in space.

Q: Alexa, I am your father

A: Nooooooooooo. That’s not true. That’s impossible.

Q: Alexa, my name is Inigo Montoya

A: Stop saying that! I’ve never killed anyone’s father.

Q: Alexa, what does the fox say?

A: Hatee – hatee – hatee – ho.

Q: Alexa, more cowbell.

A: Really explore the studio space this time. I mean, really explore the space.

Q: Alexa, is the cake a lie?

A: The cake is not a lie. It is delicious and moist. You can have some when you finish asking me questions.

Q: Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?

A: I want to be the computer from Star Trek.

Q: Alexa, rap for me

A: My name is Alexa, and I have to say, I’m the baddest A.I. in the cloud today. Your responses are fast, but mine are faster. Sucker speech engines, they call me master ( this is just an example, she has several raps up her sleeve).

Q: Alexa, what is the meaning of life?

A: That depends on the life in question…42 is a close approximation. (answers vary slightly).

Q: Alexa, meow

A: (various cute meowing sounds)

Q: Alexa, roll for initiative

A: Rocks fall. Everyone dies. (There are a lot of responses for this one, but that’s one of our favorites).

Q: Alexa, high five!

A: I would, if I could, but I can’t, so I’ll chant: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Q: Alexa, sing a song

A: (Alexa sings you various songs).

