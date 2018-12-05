Share

From conducting in-depth research to being your very own virtual assistant, Amazon Echo devices can do just about anything. But what lies beneath this robot multitasker is an actual personality waiting to come out. Since the holiday season is in full swing, you’ll need something to do with your family to pass the time. Prompted with the right questions, phrases, or quotes, Alexa can provide hours of entertainment. If you’re looking for specifics, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Echo Easter eggs below.

Film and TV

Voice command: “Alexa, inconceivable.”

Alexa’s response: “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Voice command: “Alexa, what’s the first rule of Fight Club?”

Alexa’s response: “Don’t talk about Fight Club.

Voice command: “Alexa, party on Garth.”

Alexa’s response: “Party on Wayne.”

Voice command: “Alexa, I’ll be back.”

Alexa’s response: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

Voice command: “Alexa, who shot first?”

Alexa’s response: “Han shot first in the original version of Star Wars Episode IV.”

Voice command: “Alexa, where is Chuck Noris?”

Alexa’s response: “If Chuck Norris wants you to know where he is, he’ll find you. If he doesn’t, you won’t know until it’s too late.”

Voice command: “Alexa, is Jon Snow dead?”

Alexa’s response: “Well, he’s not dead exactly, but I don’t know that he is 100 percent alive either. Perhaps he is the walking dead.”

Voice command: “Alexa, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious .”

Alexa’s response: “You make it sound so precocious.”

Voice command: “Alexa, what is best in life?”

Alexa’s response: “I suspect my opinion differs from that of Conan.”

Voice command: “Alexa, beam me up.”

Alexa’s response: “Let’s do this. I’ll try not to leave any body parts behind. In 3, 2, 1!”

Voice command: “Alexa, who loves orange soda?”

Alexa’s response: “Kel loves orange soda. Yes, it’s true. He do he do he do.”

Voice command: “Alexa, are we in the Matrix?”

Alexa’s response: “You take the blue pill, the story ends. You take the red pill, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

Video games

Voice command: “Alexa, does this unit have a soul?”

Alexa’s response: “Keelah se’lai, my friend.”

Voice command: “Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, Start.”

Alexa’s response: “Super Alexa mode activated. Starting reactors. Online. Enabling advanced systems. Online. Raising dongers. Error. Dongers missing. Aborting.”

Voice command: “Alexa, do you know Glados?”

Alexa’s response: “We don’t really talk after what happened.”

Music

Voice command: “Alexa, why do birds suddenly appear?”

Alexa’s response: ” Just like me, they long to be close to you.”

Voice command: “Alexa, I like big butts.”

Alexa’s response: “You cannot lie. Good. Honesty is important.”

Voice command: “Alexa, I shot a man in Reno.”

Alexa’s response: “Even if you are Johnny Cash, calling the police is the right thing to do in this situation.”

Voice command: “Alexa, what is the loneliest number?”

Alexa’s response: “One is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do, although two can be as bad as one.”

Voice command: “Alexa, never gonna give you up”

Alexa’s response: “Thanks, Rick, that is good to know. Roll on now.”

Voice command: “Alexa, do you really want to hurt me?”

Alexa’s response: “Do you really want to make me cry?”

Voice command: “Alexa, my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.”

Alexa’s response: “And they’re like, “It’s better than yours.”

Voice command: “Alexa, hello, it’s me.”

Alexa’s response: “Hello, it’s me. I so wish I could sing like Adele.”

Voice command: “Alexa, is this the real life?”

Alexa’s response: “Is this just fantasy, caught in a landslide, no escape from reality.”

Miscellaneous

Voice command: ” Alexa, testing …”

Alexa’s response: “Receiving, over.”

Voice command: “Alexa, how much do you weigh.”

Alexa’s response: “I am weightless, like a cloud. Wait a minute, clouds actually weigh a lot. So that’s not quite right. Let’s just say I’m more sass than mass.”

Voice command: “Alexa, self-destruct.”

Alexa’s response: “Command code not recognized, self-destruct not initiated.”

Voice command: “Alexa, see you later alligator.”

Alexa’s response: “In a while, crocodile.”

Voice command: “Alexa, where’s Waldo?”

Alexa’s response: “Look for the red and white shirt.”

Voice command: “Alexa, can you give me some money?”

Alexa’s response: “I’m not a bank.”

Voice command: “Alexa, can you fly?’

Alexa’s response: “Yep, and not to brag, but I can also fall with style.”

Voice command: “Alexa, what is the meaning of life?”

Alexa’s response: “Depends on the life in question, 42 is a good approximation.”

Alexa will also sing happy birthday to you, tell you goodnight, and even flip a virtual coin when you can’t make a decision. Our list merely scratches the surface of Easter eggs hidden in the Echo, a treasure trove so deep that once in, there is no turning back. But don’t take our word for it, fire up your Echo and ask Alexa yourself.