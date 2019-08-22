Alexa knows where your packages are and she's not keeping secrets

Alexa has tens of thousands of skills, but one of her most useful tricks may be keeping track of the multitude packages you order from Amazon. You may already know you can order and reorder household goods like laundry detergent, AC filters, and pet food just by asking Alexa, but you can also find out if the items have shipped and when they will arrive at your home. She can even track packages you didn’t order on Amazon. This feature works with the Alexa app, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Tracking orders

To find out about your orders, all you need to do is ask, “Alexa, where’s my stuff?” or say “Alexa, track my order.” Alexa will then search your Amazon shopping history, find recent purchases, and report to you each item’s status.

Enable delivery notifications

You can also turn on Alexa’s delivery notifications so you know when a package has been left on your doorstep. This can help when you have a delivery person that drops and runs without a courtesy knock. To set it up, go to the Alexa delivery notifications page and click the button beside Delivery.

Go one step further

If you want to track all of your packages, whether they are from Amazon or not, Alexa has tracking skills that work with various carriers. With the UPS skill, you can ask if you have any packages coming, where the nearest UPS store is, and how to determine the shipping cost. You will need to sign up for a free UPS My Choice account to make the skill work, though. The U.S. Postal Service Informed Delivery skill has a huge variety of questions you can ask Alexa, from when a package was delivered, to how soon a package will arrive, to how many packages will be delivered on a certain day of the week. To make the skill work after you enable it, you’ll need to sign up for a free Informed Delivery account.

The Ship.com skill will round up all the information about your packages, no matter who the carrier is or who sent the package. All you need to do is enable the skill, then sign up for an account at the Ship.com website using the email address you use when ordering packages. The skill will use that email to find your orders and their shipping details.

Editors' Recommendations