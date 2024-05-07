 Skip to main content
Match with Mom: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a BOGO deal for Mother’s Day

Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re still thinking what to gift your mom for Mother’s Day, why not get matching smartwatches? Samsung is currently offering a buy one, get one deal for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. If you purchase the 40mm, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model for $300 or the 44mm, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model for $330, you’ll get another one for free. However, if you want to have the wearable devices delivered in time for the holiday — and to make sure that you’re still able to take advantage of the BOGO offer — you’re going to have to complete the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Even if your mom isn’t tech savvy, she’ll be able to make the most out of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which we’ve identified as the best smartwatch for Android in our roundup of the best smartwatches. The wearable device features a Super AMOLED screen with sapphire crystal glass coating for durability, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and a 5ATM underwater resistance. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is equipped with Samsung’s 3-in–1 BioActive Sensor that houses the the optical heart rate, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. These sensors enable health monitoring capabilities for steps taken, sleep, heart rate, ECG, and skin temperature, among many other important statistics.

Between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is its partner in the current generation of Samsung’s smartwatches, the advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 include a sportier and simpler design with its lightweight armor aluminum case, faster charging, and most of the capabilities of the more expensive Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic but for a cheaper price.

In one of the most attractive smartwatch deals that you can shop for a Mother’s Day gift, there’s a buy one, get one offer from Samsung for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. Buying either the 40mm, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model for $300 or the 44mm, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model for $330 gets you another one for free — one for you and one for your mom. You’re going to have to push through with your purchase within the day if you want to get the pair of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches in time for Mother’s Day though, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button immediately.

