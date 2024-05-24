Save 25% on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for Memorial Day

While the foldable phone market has been booming in the last couple of years with entries like the OnePlus Open and the Motorola Razr, Samsung still remains the top dog when it comes to foldable phones. That means if you want the best of the best, you’re going to want to go for a Galaxy Z Fold 5, which easily outperforms pretty much any other foldable phone. Of course, being a high-end phone, it does get pretty expensive, which is why this early Memorial Day deal from Amazon that brings it down to $1,350 from $1,800 is worth snatching up quickly.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

What’s interesting about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is that it’s not actually a massive upgrade from the previous Galaxy Z Fold 4, at least not in the way that most flagship phones tend to be when the new generation comes in. As such, its new features may not look as great to those who have the Fold 4, but for those who are coming in fresh into the foldable world, it really knocks everything out of the park. For example, it has become a lot thinner than previous iterations, making it a lot easier to carry in your pocket without feeling like you’re carrying a literal brick, and on top of that, the hinges have been improved to be even more quiet and long-lasting.

The front screen has also been made ever so slightly bigger, so it feels like a more traditional phone experience, but the real meat of the Fold 5 is in the 7.6-inch main screen, which gives you a massive tablet-like view. Not only is it great for reading books, browsing the web, and streaming content, but the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 gives you a ton of performance for gaming, making this a very versatile phone, as it should, given its price tag. That said, the battery life isn’t significantly better, and it likely won’t last you more than a day, so you will have to charge it daily to keep it going, although that’s not the worst thing in the world, given how awesome the Z Fold 5 is.

At the end of the day, if you’re looking to get the best foldable phone on the market, then the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the way to go, and with the discount from Amazon that brings it down to $1,350, it’s much easier to justify buying one. That said, if that’s still a bit pricey for you, you can check out some of these other foldable phone deals as well.

