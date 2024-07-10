The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases in 2024

Samsung’s next iteration of its bestselling foldable is here with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is Samsung’s top-tier foldable, with a sleek new design that’s the thinnest and most lightweight ever. And with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage, this is a productive powerhouse.
But all that power costs a pretty penny at $1,900, so you want to protect that device at all costs. Here are the best cases to keep your Galaxy Z Fold 6 safe and sound.
Spidercase Full Body Protective Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best functional Z Fold 6 case
- Precise fit
- Built-in screen protector
- Integrated kickstand
- Fully protects hinge
- Military grade protection
- Only comes in black
Spidercase is a brand that makes some pretty good cases at affordable prices. This Full Body Protective case will get the job done with military grade protection all over your Galaxy Z Fold 6, including the hinge. This case has a precise fit with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and features heavy-duty shockproof protection for your device from everyday drops and wear and tear. The case also has an integrated kickstand to make viewing video and content easy. The textured back should help you keep a firm hold on your device.
If you prefer to use an S Pen with your Galaxy Z Fold 6, there is also another variation of the case with an S Pen holder.
Hovisi Slim Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best MagSafe Z Fold 6 case
- Slim profile
- Multiple colors
- Affordable
- Has MagSafe integration
- No protection on hinge
If you want something that will keep your Galaxy Z Fold 6 protected from everyday wear and tear without being too bulky, then check out this slim protective cover from Hovisi.
This case comes in multiple color options, so you can find one that suits your preferences. The slim cover has a textured feel thanks to the matte PC material that helps add additional grip. Since it's not bulky, it will work great with wireless chargers, and it also has a MagSafe ring to make your Galaxy Z Fold 6 compatible with MagSafe accessories on the market, such as wireless battery packs, phone grips, and more.
Ninki Slim Pen Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best slim Z Fold 6 case
- All-around protection
- Slim profile
- Multiple colors
- Has a kickstand and screen protector
- Comes with stylus and has a carrying slot
- Not an official S Pen
If you need to have a stylus with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, then this case could do the trick. It's inexpensive, comes in several colors, and has some very convenient features.
The slim case has all-around protection, even on the hinge and the screen thanks to a built-in protector. The camera cutouts are precise, and there is a hidden kickstand in the hinge cover to prop the device up for hands-free viewing. There is also a stylus that is similar to the S Pen that comes with the case, and the colors match the one you choose. But keep in mind that this is not an official S Pen, it's just a regular stylus, so it doesn't charge or have Bluetooth.
Nillkin Magnetic Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best simple Z Fold 6 case
- Simple, but protective
- Textured back adds grip
- MagSafe compatible
- Integrated screen protector
- Expensive
- Only comes in black
If you just want a simple case that will protect your phone with no extra frills, then this case from Nillkin is a good choice.
It has a slim profile, so it's not too bulky, and the textured back adds grip to help you keep your phone in your hands and not on the ground. It has 360-degree protection, even on the hinge, and has a built-in tempered glass screen protector. There is also a metal camera lens frame to keep the camera lenses safe. And the best part is that this case has MagSafe magnets, so it will work with existing MagSafe accessories on the market.
Woluki Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best clear Z Fold 6 case
- Simple and slim design
- Shows off phone color
- MagSafe ring
- Affordable
- Reinforced corners
- No extra features
- Very basic design
If you have the Galaxy Z Fold 6, especially in pink, then you'll want to show it off. This clear case will get the job done and keep your device safe. It features a clear plastic material that is easy to get on and has precise cutouts for the camera and ports. The corners are reinforced to help absorb shock and impact from drops. And it even has a MagSafe ring to make your Galaxy Z Fold 6 work with any existing MagSafe accessories.
Fntcase Heavy Duty Phone Case with Kickstand for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best heavy-duty Z Fold 6 case
- Heavy-duty military grade protection
- Integrated kickstand
- S Pen holder
- Full hinge protection
- Built-in screen protector
- Metallic colors
- Does not come with a stylus
- Bulky
Those who need a heavy-duty rugged case should give this one a try. The Fntcase Heavy Duty case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 features 360-degree military grade protection. There is a built-in screen protector, hinge cover, built-in kickstand, and. even a slot to hold your S Pen. However, you have to get that separately, as it is meant for the official S Pen and doesn't give you a basic stylus like some other cases do.
The rugged design of the case comes in four fun metallic colors that stand out. The case also has precise cutouts for the cameras and ports, and it's relatively affordable. So if you need a rugged heavy-duty case, this is a nice choice.