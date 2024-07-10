The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases in 2024

Spidercase Full Body Protective Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best functional Z Fold 6 case Jump to details Hovisi Slim Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best MagSafe Z Fold 6 case Jump to details Ninki Slim Pen Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best slim Z Fold 6 case Jump to details Nillkin Magnetic Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best simple Z Fold 6 case Jump to details Woluki Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best clear Z Fold 6 case Jump to details Fntcase Heavy Duty Phone Case with Kickstand for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best heavy-duty Z Fold 6 case Jump to details Show 3 more items

Samsung’s next iteration of its bestselling foldable is here with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is Samsung’s top-tier foldable, with a sleek new design that’s the thinnest and most lightweight ever. And with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage, this is a productive powerhouse.

But all that power costs a pretty penny at $1,900, so you want to protect that device at all costs. Here are the best cases to keep your Galaxy Z Fold 6 safe and sound.

Spidercase Full Body Protective Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best functional Z Fold 6 case

Pros Precise fit

Built-in screen protector

Integrated kickstand

Fully protects hinge

Military grade protection Cons Only comes in black

Spidercase is a brand that makes some pretty good cases at affordable prices. This Full Body Protective case will get the job done with military grade protection all over your Galaxy Z Fold 6, including the hinge. This case has a precise fit with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and features heavy-duty shockproof protection for your device from everyday drops and wear and tear. The case also has an integrated kickstand to make viewing video and content easy. The textured back should help you keep a firm hold on your device.

If you prefer to use an S Pen with your Galaxy Z Fold 6, there is also another variation of the case with an S Pen holder.

Spidercase Full Body Protective Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best functional Z Fold 6 case

Hovisi Slim Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best MagSafe Z Fold 6 case

Pros Slim profile

Multiple colors

Affordable

Has MagSafe integration Cons No protection on hinge

If you want something that will keep your Galaxy Z Fold 6 protected from everyday wear and tear without being too bulky, then check out this slim protective cover from Hovisi.

This case comes in multiple color options, so you can find one that suits your preferences. The slim cover has a textured feel thanks to the matte PC material that helps add additional grip. Since it's not bulky, it will work great with wireless chargers, and it also has a MagSafe ring to make your Galaxy Z Fold 6 compatible with MagSafe accessories on the market, such as wireless battery packs, phone grips, and more.

Hovisi Slim Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best MagSafe Z Fold 6 case

Ninki Slim Pen Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best slim Z Fold 6 case

Pros All-around protection

Slim profile

Multiple colors

Has a kickstand and screen protector

Comes with stylus and has a carrying slot Cons Not an official S Pen

If you need to have a stylus with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, then this case could do the trick. It's inexpensive, comes in several colors, and has some very convenient features.

The slim case has all-around protection, even on the hinge and the screen thanks to a built-in protector. The camera cutouts are precise, and there is a hidden kickstand in the hinge cover to prop the device up for hands-free viewing. There is also a stylus that is similar to the S Pen that comes with the case, and the colors match the one you choose. But keep in mind that this is not an official S Pen, it's just a regular stylus, so it doesn't charge or have Bluetooth.

Ninki Slim Pen Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best slim Z Fold 6 case

Nillkin Magnetic Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best simple Z Fold 6 case

Pros Simple, but protective

Textured back adds grip

MagSafe compatible

Integrated screen protector Cons Expensive

Only comes in black

If you just want a simple case that will protect your phone with no extra frills, then this case from Nillkin is a good choice.

It has a slim profile, so it's not too bulky, and the textured back adds grip to help you keep your phone in your hands and not on the ground. It has 360-degree protection, even on the hinge, and has a built-in tempered glass screen protector. There is also a metal camera lens frame to keep the camera lenses safe. And the best part is that this case has MagSafe magnets, so it will work with existing MagSafe accessories on the market.

Nillkin Magnetic Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best simple Z Fold 6 case

Woluki Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best clear Z Fold 6 case

Pros Simple and slim design

Shows off phone color

MagSafe ring

Affordable

Reinforced corners Cons No extra features

Very basic design

If you have the Galaxy Z Fold 6, especially in pink, then you'll want to show it off. This clear case will get the job done and keep your device safe. It features a clear plastic material that is easy to get on and has precise cutouts for the camera and ports. The corners are reinforced to help absorb shock and impact from drops. And it even has a MagSafe ring to make your Galaxy Z Fold 6 work with any existing MagSafe accessories.

Woluki Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The best clear Z Fold 6 case

Fntcase Heavy Duty Phone Case with Kickstand for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best heavy-duty Z Fold 6 case

Pros Heavy-duty military grade protection

Integrated kickstand

S Pen holder

Full hinge protection

Built-in screen protector

Metallic colors Cons Does not come with a stylus

Bulky

Those who need a heavy-duty rugged case should give this one a try. The Fntcase Heavy Duty case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 features 360-degree military grade protection. There is a built-in screen protector, hinge cover, built-in kickstand, and. even a slot to hold your S Pen. However, you have to get that separately, as it is meant for the official S Pen and doesn't give you a basic stylus like some other cases do.

The rugged design of the case comes in four fun metallic colors that stand out. The case also has precise cutouts for the cameras and ports, and it's relatively affordable. So if you need a rugged heavy-duty case, this is a nice choice.