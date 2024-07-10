 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases in 2024

By
SPIDERCASE Designed for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case,Built-in [Screen Protector] [Hinge Protection] [Kickstand] Full Body Protective Phone Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 - Black
Spidercase Full Body Protective Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best functional Z Fold 6 case
Jump to details
for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case Magnetic [Compatible with MagSafe] Wireless Charging, Shockproof Galaxy Fold 6 Case, Anti Scratch Slim Phone Protective Cover for Samsung Z Fold 6 Phone Case, 2024
Hovisi Slim Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best MagSafe Z Fold 6 case
Jump to details
NINKI Slim Pen Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case with Blue S Pen and Stylus Pen Holder & Kickstand,Hinge Case for Samsung Z Fold 6 Case,Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Phone Case Blue
Ninki Slim Pen Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best slim Z Fold 6 case
Jump to details
Nillkin for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Magnetic Case with Hinge Protection, Built-in Screen Protector, Compatible with Magsafe, Slim Fit Protective Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Black
Nillkin Magnetic Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best simple Z Fold 6 case
Jump to details
Woluki Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Compatible with MagSafe Transparent Hard PC Back Soft TPU Bumper Cover 4 Reinforced Corners Shockproof Protection Slim Fit [Not-Yellowing] (Clear)
Woluki Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best clear Z Fold 6 case
Jump to details
FNTCASE for Samsung Galaxy Z-Fold-6 Case: Military Grade 360 Full-Body Protective S-Pen Holder Hinge Protection Heavy Duty Shockproof Phone Cover with Kickstand for Galaxy ZFold 6 5G 2024(Green)
Fntcase Heavy Duty Phone Case with Kickstand for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best heavy-duty Z Fold 6 case
Jump to details
samsung galaxy z fold 6 hands on fold6 open hand back
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung’s next iteration of its bestselling foldable is here with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is Samsung’s top-tier foldable, with a sleek new design that’s the thinnest and most lightweight ever. And with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage, this is a productive powerhouse.

But all that power costs a pretty penny at $1,900, so you want to protect that device at all costs. Here are the best cases to keep your Galaxy Z Fold 6 safe and sound.

Spidercase full body protective case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Spidercase

Spidercase Full Body Protective Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best functional Z Fold 6 case

Pros
  • Precise fit
  • Built-in screen protector
  • Integrated kickstand
  • Fully protects hinge
  • Military grade protection
Cons
  • Only comes in black

Spidercase is a brand that makes some pretty good cases at affordable prices. This Full Body Protective case will get the job done with military grade protection all over your Galaxy Z Fold 6, including the hinge. This case has a precise fit with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and features heavy-duty shockproof protection for your device from everyday drops and wear and tear. The case also has an integrated kickstand to make viewing video and content easy. The textured back should help you keep a firm hold on your device.

If you prefer to use an S Pen with your Galaxy Z Fold 6, there is also another variation of the case with an S Pen holder.

SPIDERCASE Designed for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case,Built-in [Screen Protector] [Hinge Protection] [Kickstand] Full Body Protective Phone Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 - Black
Spidercase Full Body Protective Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best functional Z Fold 6 case
Hovisi pink slim protective cover for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Amazon

Hovisi Slim Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best MagSafe Z Fold 6 case

Pros
  • Slim profile
  • Multiple colors
  • Affordable
  • Has MagSafe integration
Cons
  • No protection on hinge

If you want something that will keep your Galaxy Z Fold 6 protected from everyday wear and tear without being too bulky, then check out this slim protective cover from Hovisi.

This case comes in multiple color options, so you can find one that suits your preferences. The slim cover has a textured feel thanks to the matte PC material that helps add additional grip. Since it's not bulky, it will work great with wireless chargers, and it also has a MagSafe ring to make your Galaxy Z Fold 6 compatible with MagSafe accessories on the market, such as wireless battery packs, phone grips, and more.

for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case Magnetic [Compatible with MagSafe] Wireless Charging, Shockproof Galaxy Fold 6 Case, Anti Scratch Slim Phone Protective Cover for Samsung Z Fold 6 Phone Case, 2024
Hovisi Slim Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best MagSafe Z Fold 6 case
Ninki Slim Pen Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Amazon

Ninki Slim Pen Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best slim Z Fold 6 case

Pros
  • All-around protection
  • Slim profile
  • Multiple colors
  • Has a kickstand and screen protector
  • Comes with stylus and has a carrying slot
Cons
  • Not an official S Pen

If you need to have a stylus with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, then this case could do the trick. It's inexpensive, comes in several colors, and has some very convenient features.

The slim case has all-around protection, even on the hinge and the screen thanks to a built-in protector. The camera cutouts are precise, and there is a hidden kickstand in the hinge cover to prop the device up for hands-free viewing. There is also a stylus that is similar to the S Pen that comes with the case, and the colors match the one you choose. But keep in mind that this is not an official S Pen, it's just a regular stylus, so it doesn't charge or have Bluetooth.

NINKI Slim Pen Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case with Blue S Pen and Stylus Pen Holder & Kickstand,Hinge Case for Samsung Z Fold 6 Case,Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Phone Case Blue
Ninki Slim Pen Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best slim Z Fold 6 case
Nillkin magnetic case for Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Amazon

Nillkin Magnetic Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best simple Z Fold 6 case

Pros
  • Simple, but protective
  • Textured back adds grip
  • MagSafe compatible
  • Integrated screen protector
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Only comes in black

If you just want a simple case that will protect your phone with no extra frills, then this case from Nillkin is a good choice.

It has a slim profile, so it's not too bulky, and the textured back adds grip to help you keep your phone in your hands and not on the ground. It has 360-degree protection, even on the hinge, and has a built-in tempered glass screen protector. There is also a metal camera lens frame to keep the camera lenses safe. And the best part is that this case has MagSafe magnets, so it will work with existing MagSafe accessories on the market.

Nillkin for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Magnetic Case with Hinge Protection, Built-in Screen Protector, Compatible with Magsafe, Slim Fit Protective Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Black
Nillkin Magnetic Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best simple Z Fold 6 case
Woluki clear case for Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Amazon

Woluki Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best clear Z Fold 6 case

Pros
  • Simple and slim design
  • Shows off phone color
  • MagSafe ring
  • Affordable
  • Reinforced corners
Cons
  • No extra features
  • Very basic design

If you have the Galaxy Z Fold 6, especially in pink, then you'll want to show it off. This clear case will get the job done and keep your device safe. It features a clear plastic material that is easy to get on and has precise cutouts for the camera and ports. The corners are reinforced to help absorb shock and impact from drops. And it even has a MagSafe ring to make your Galaxy Z Fold 6 work with any existing MagSafe accessories.

Woluki Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Compatible with MagSafe Transparent Hard PC Back Soft TPU Bumper Cover 4 Reinforced Corners Shockproof Protection Slim Fit [Not-Yellowing] (Clear)
Woluki Clear Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best clear Z Fold 6 case
Fntcase heavy duty case for Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Amazon

Fntcase Heavy Duty Phone Case with Kickstand for Galaxy Z Fold 6

The best heavy-duty Z Fold 6 case

Pros
  • Heavy-duty military grade protection
  • Integrated kickstand
  • S Pen holder
  • Full hinge protection
  • Built-in screen protector
  • Metallic colors
Cons
  • Does not come with a stylus
  • Bulky

Those who need a heavy-duty rugged case should give this one a try. The Fntcase Heavy Duty case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 features 360-degree military grade protection. There is a built-in screen protector, hinge cover, built-in kickstand, and. even a slot to hold your S Pen. However, you have to get that separately, as it is meant for the official S Pen and doesn't give you a basic stylus like some other cases do.

The rugged design of the case comes in four fun metallic colors that stand out. The case also has precise cutouts for the cameras and ports, and it's relatively affordable. So if you need a rugged heavy-duty case, this is a nice choice.

FNTCASE for Samsung Galaxy Z-Fold-6 Case: Military Grade 360 Full-Body Protective S-Pen Holder Hinge Protection Heavy Duty Shockproof Phone Cover with Kickstand for Galaxy ZFold 6 5G 2024(Green)
Fntcase Heavy Duty Phone Case with Kickstand for Galaxy Z Fold 6
The best heavy-duty Z Fold 6 case

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile

Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California State University Long Beach with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications, and her byline has appeared on sites like iMore, MakeUseOf, AppAdvice, Lifehacker, MacLife, and more. While her speciality has been all things Apple, especially the iPhone, she loves technology in general. Before the iPhone, she enjoyed seeing the latest innovations in the mobile space, from BlackBerry to the Palm Pre. Though she's been using an iPhone for the past 14 years, she is open to dabbling with Android and other mobile platforms, which is why she's here at Digital Trends.

Christine's other interests include mechanical keyboards (the superior typing experience), mobile photography, lots of coffee, food, Star Wars, a lot of animated series, and gaming. She's also based in Southern California, so she takes advantage of this by being a Disneyland passholder. If she isn't writing, chances are high that you'll find her at Disneyland with her husband and daughter.

You can find Christine on Mastodon.

The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a $60 price cut today
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the Samsung Health app.

We’re always on the lookout for Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, so we couldn’t help but bring this exciting Best Buy promo to your attention. Right now, you can pick up a 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $240. Normally priced at $300, not only will you be saving yourself a few bucks, but you’ll also be nabbing one of the best wearables on the market. 

Why you should buy the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Smartwatch deals are everywhere, and when it comes to markdowns, Samsung is fiercely competitive. Powered by the Samsung Exynos W930 1.4GHz chip and the latest version of Samsung’s Wear OS, from one screen to the next, the UI and navigation are as smooth and intuitive as ever. 

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals: Grab the foldable phone for $484
A person holding a partially open Galaxy Z Fold 4.

If you’re looking for the best foldable phone deals, one model you should check out is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s a generation older now with the more recent release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. This means it’s seen some price drops, but the phone also holds up well when it comes to its capabilities. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also seeing some deals right now. There aren’t many new models out there at this point, but there are a ton of impressive discounts on refurbished models going on. We’ve tracked down all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals out there, and you’ll find all of the best places to shop listed below.

And if these aren’t making your list of the best phone deals be sure to check out some alternative options among the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals and best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals. iPhone deals, Google Pixel 8 deals, and Samsung Galaxy S24 deals are also available to shop if you prefer a more traditional smartphone design.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Best Buy
Refurbished models of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are seeing huge discounts at Best Buy. The popular retailer is really showing up with this deal, which sees the Z Fold 4 marked down to $700 and makes for more than $1,200 in savings. Even more savings are available if you have an eligible device trade-in.

Read more
How to get $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
The Z Fold 5 being half folded.

For some of the best phone deals, go straight to the source and check out what Samsung has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,000 instead of $1,800. All you need to do is make sure that you have an eligible phone to trade in. That means in some cases you may get a smaller discount, but it’s definitely worth checking out how much your phone is worth so you can scoop up one of the better foldable phone deals. Here’s what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has to offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
We loved the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 when we reviewed it in 2023 and it currently tops our list of the best folding phones around. It has a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 before it, but it’s more refined. It’s much lighter and thinner, while it has a hinge design which folds completely flat meaning there’s no more gap between the displays at the hinge. It all feels far classier and more polished.

Read more