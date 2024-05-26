 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save up to $1,150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra today

By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra sitting on a chair outside.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Tablets are great if you’re the sort of person who doesn’t want to lug around a laptop all the time and finds having a tablet an excellent alternative. If that’s the case and you want to use a tablet as a laptop replacement, then you’ll want to go for one of the best tablets on the market, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Luckily, there’s a pretty substantial Memorial Day offer from Samsung that gives you a straight discount from $950 to $1,200, as well as up to $800 worth of trade-in credit. That means you could potentially get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for as low as $150, assuming you trade in a high-end tablet, although you’re more likely to get half of that if yours is a couple of years old. Still, the original $250 discount plus another $400-$800 can be pretty substantial.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

When we originally reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, our conclusion was that it was a hard tablet to recommend, primarily because it was outrageously expensive, especially since the iPad Pro is cheaper. That said, with the discount and potential trade-in credit, the price isn’t so bad, and some of the other excellent features start to stand out, such as the truly massive 14.6-inch screen, which is bigger than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Of course, that does come with its own problem, which is that it’s pretty heavy to hold, especially for long periods, although if you use it with a case that has a stand, that issue can be substantially mitigated.

Another great thing about the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is that it has excellent performance, and while it won’t quite compete with something like the M2, it’s certainly up there in terms of power, especially for those who only want to deal with Android tablets. Another great thing is the truly massive 11,200 mAh battery that it comes with, making it perfect for those who want to use the tablet as their main work machine, especially since it should last you at least until the evening with heavy use and a full charge.

Related

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a tablet that can be a bit controversial; it’s heavy and expensive, but it comes with a lot of great perks and features. Luckily, the $250 discount that brings it down to $950, and potentially up to $800 off in trade-in credit, means that the only big downside is the weight, at which point it makes it much easier to decide if it’s for you or not. If it’s not, well, there are a lot of other great tablet deals you can take advantage of.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Samsung Galaxy deals: S24, Buds, Watches and more
The Galaxy Z Fold 4's Cover Screen.

Samsung’s Galaxy lineup is made up of several different types of devices, and if you’re in the market for some savings, you’ll often find Samsung Galaxy tech among the best headphone deals, the best smartwatch deals, the best tablet deals, and the best phone deals. With so many different devices among the Galaxy lineup, and with so many Samsung Galaxy deals out there for the picking, we rounded up what we feel are the best Samsung Galaxy deals to shop right now. Reading onward you’ll find discounts on some of the best tablets, best smartwatches, and best wireless earbuds the Samsung Galaxy lineup has to offer, as well as some impressive discounts on Galaxy phones.

If you're looking for a specific type of Galaxy tech, check out Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy Flip deals, Samsung Galaxy Fold deals, Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, and Samsung tablet deals.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 -- $97, was $150

Read more
Best Samsung deals: The Galaxy S24 Ultra is up to $750 off
Best Android Phone 2022 Galaxy S22 Ultra in hand with S Pen feat image.

Whether you’re looking to shop TV deals, phone deals, smartwatch deals, and even tablet deals, Samsung almost always has something worth directing your attention toward. It’s regularly regarded as one of the top electronics brands, and almost always places among the best TV brands. There are a lot of Samsung deals worth shopping right now, and they cross the full spectrum of tech: Samsung TV deals (including The Frame TV deals), Samsung monitor deals, and Samsung tablet deals. We've also pulled heavily from Samsung Galaxy deals, which include Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, Samsung Galaxy Buds deals and Samsung Galaxy phone deals. We’ve done some of the heavy lifting for you and have rounded up what we feel are the best Samsung deals to shop right now.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — $150, was $200

On the surface, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may look like a watch with a cool digital screen. And, of course, that'd be quite nice. But it turns out to be more of a wearable health monitor, giving you access to info on your overall fitness, running capabilities, and sleep cycles. Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review compliments it for its seamless pairing with Samsung devices and its compatibility with small wrists. As you're sure to be adventuring, running, and exploring with this watch, be sure to grab one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors to preserve its longevity.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals: Get Samsung’s flagship for $300
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the largest of Samsung’s S24 models. It makes some fierce competition for some of the best phones, such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and it has a range of features anyone from everyday users to content creators will enjoy. The S24 Ultra also makes for some great phone deals, and right now there are several ways to save on one. They’re scattered across retailers and carriers, so we’ve rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals for your shopping convince. You’ll find them below, and if you’re looking for some other phone deals to shop, you can also find some impressive Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals, iPhone 15 deals, and iPhone 14 deals out there right now.
Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals change frequently but below, we’ve picked out some of the best available today. These include being able to buy direct from the source aka Samsung, along with buying from other retailers and cell phone network providers too. There’s something for every intention here.

Samsung : along with a choice of exclusive colors.
AT&T: applied over 36 months.
Verizon: applied over 36 months.
T-Mobile: applied over 24 monthly bill credits.
Xfinity: applied to your monthly statement with an eligible trade-in device.
Spectrum: plus an additional $100 off when you trade in your current phone.

Read more