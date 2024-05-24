 Skip to main content
Best Samsung tablet Memorial Day deals: Get an iPad Mini rival for $99

If you’ve been looking for a quality iPad alternative to save some money, these deals are what you’re looking for. They’re a part of Samsung Memorial Day deals and the good news is that they’ve popped early. You can also check out our listing of iPad Memorial Day deals to put the two lines’ deals head to head. In any event, if you want to save several hundred off of a convenient, portable screen or even get one for under $100, this is a great time to do so.

Best Samsung tablet Memorial Day deals

Target app displaying in a small window on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
The Target app on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Joe Maring / Digital Trends

While early Memorial Day tablet deals cover a lot of ground, if you’re interest in Galaxy Tab products, these are the best Memorial Day sales that we’re seeing at this time. Many of these deals come straight from the pages of the best Samsung tablets, in case you want to make a comparison shop. Note that the S9 FE is less costly that the S8’s in the list, as it is a paired down machine in terms of power. Of all of the Galaxy Tab products available in the early Memorial Day deals that we’ve uncovered so far, the most powerful is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which is a fantastic screen but a bit expensive to buy at regular price. In other words, now is the time to grab it if you ever will. Also, while this isn’t true for all of the models listed below, if you aren’t happy with the initial configuration of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (maybe you want more RAM or storage) you can feel free to poke around the options quite a bit. Most of the other configurations are, at least at this time ahead of Memorial Day, on sale too.

Here are the Galaxy Tab models that have the best deals so far:

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB) —

