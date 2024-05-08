The 6 best iPad alternatives in 2024

When it comes to tablets, few brands are as universally praised as iPad. Apple has done an incredible job with the entire lineup, ensuring there's a high-powered device for every type of activity. However, not everyone has bought into the Apple ecosystem, and if you own a Windows desktop PC or Android smartphone, you may not be interested in adding an iPad to your collection.

Apple certainly dominates the tablet market with iPad, but there are plenty of great iPad alternatives to choose from in 2024. Whether you want something budget-friendly or just as powerful as an iPad Pro, there's bound to be something that catches your eye. Here's a look at the six best iPad alternatives of 2024, including products from Samsung, Microsoft, OnePlus, and more.

OnePlus Pad

The best iPad alternative

OnePlus Pad Review Pros Bold and unique design

Fun green color

Sharp and vibrant LCD display

Up to 144Hz refresh rate

Gets 3 years of Android upgrades

Fast performance Cons Low-quality cameras

Odd placement of the rear camera

Some software quirks

Specifications Display 11.61 inches Operating system Android 13 Storage 128GB

Despite carrying a price tag under $500, the OnePlus Pad is loaded with premium specs. Not only does it use a cool 7:5 aspect ratio and support a 144Hz refresh rate, but its battery can last up to a month in standby mode and its chassis makes it look way more premium than its price suggests.

At less than 7mm thick, the OnePlus Pad is one of the thinnest tablets on the market. It also weighs just 555 grams, so your hand shouldn’t cramp up during extended work sessions. The display is top-notch, offering a 2800 x 2000 resolution across its 11.61-inch display. Combined with its 144Hz refresh rate for select apps, there's no denying the screen looks brilliant.

The OnePlus Pad is running OxygenOS 13.1, is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, includes 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Storage space is where the OnePlus Pad takes a tumble, as all of its other specs are impressive and more than acceptable in this price range. If you do pick up this tablet, be sure to make use of the cloud to maximize your local storage.

Rounding out the OnePlus Pad is support for Wi-Fi 6, a camera suite with both front-facing and rear cameras, face unlock technology, and a ton of environmental sensors (including a light sensor, gyroscope, color temperature sensor, and more). In short, OnePlus cut very few corners in producing the OnePlus Pad, making it a great alternative to iPad.

OnePlus Pad The best iPad alternative

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Runner up

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Review Pros Stunning 14.6-inch display

Loud, rich speakers

Excellent performance

Very good battery life

Water and dust resistance Cons It's. So. Heavy.

App optimization issues

Outrageously expensive

Pricey, necessary accessories

Specifications Display 14.6 inches Operating system Android 13 Storage Up to 1TB

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a great alternative to a high-end iPad. Its price can quickly climb over $1,500, but if you need tons of firepower for your work (or games), the Tab S9 Ultra needs to be on your list.

Several different versions of this tablet are available, letting you choose between 12GB or 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD. That makes the Tab S9 Ultra much more customizable than other tablets, which offer rigid specs that can't be change. But regardless of which you pick, you'll get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which sits among the most powerful processors available in tablets today.

Of course, all the hardware in the world means nothing if the tablet is an eyesore, and Samsung doesn't disappoint. The large 14.6-inch AMOLED display looks fantastic in use, and its size turns this into a bonafide laptop replacement. You can even use a variety of Bluetooth keyboards with the device, making it a powerful 2-in-1 that rivals anything else available in 2024.

You'll pay dearly for this premium tablet, but if you were shopping for an iPad Pro, this is a great alternative. Toss in stylus support, a durable design, and access to the Android operating system, and you've got a well-rounded tablet that works well for just about everything.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Runner up

Amazon Fire Max 11

The best budget iPad alternative

Amazon Fire Max 11 Review Pros Great screen for video

Keyboard feels good to type on

10-hour-plus battery life

Useful kickstand case Cons Sparse app store

Slow charging

Specifications Display 11 inches Operating system Android 11 (Fire OS) Storage Up to 128GB

Affordable, reliable, and good enough for daily tasks, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is a perfect choice for budget-minded shoppers. It's not going to run today's hottest games very well and you won't be doing any fancy editing, but for checking your email and streaming movies, it's a great companion.

The Fire Max 11 uses Fire OS, which is a modified version of Android 11. It doesn't come with the Google Play Store preinstalled, instead giving you access to the Amazon Appstore — which is lackluster, to say the least. It's possible to get Google Play on your Fire Max 11, but some apps may not work properly and you always run the risk of an update negating support altogether.

That's the biggest knock on the budget tablet, but if you can stomach the complaint, there's little else wrong with the Fire Max 11. Its 11-inch display is vibrant and portable, it lasts up to 14 hours before needing a recharge, and you'll find plenty of accessories available to enhance your experience (such as detachable keyboards and a stylus).

We're also big fans of its aluminum chassis and overall design, which is durable and can easily withstand the demands of busy travel schedules. You'll even get support for Wi-Fi 6 for blazing fast internet connections and the option to choose models with either 64GB or 128GB of storage, allowing you to save more cash if you don't mind downgrading the SSD.

Amazon Fire Max 11 The best budget iPad alternative

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The best premium iPad alternative

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Review Pros New colors look great

Design and build quality are top notch

SQ3 is a solid alternative

Type Cover keyboard is excellent

High resolution webcam Cons No headphone jack

Upgrades still too expensive

Limited performance improvements

Specifications Display 13 inches Operating system Windows 11 Storage Up to 1TB

If you loved the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra but which it was running Windows, the Surface Pro 9 is for you. It's arguably one of the closest competitors to the iPad, thanks to its multiple customization options, great hardware, and litany of useful accessories.

The 13-inch display is a great size for a tablet, offering you a nice combination of portability and usability. It boasts a vibrant 2880 x 1920 resolution, so videos, games, and images look great on the screen. It's also highly responsive to touch input, and if you purchase the Surface Slim Pen, you'll be able to take notes or create digital images with incredible precision.

You can choose either an Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 to power the rig, and you'll find customization options for up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. And while the Intel Iris Xe GPU isn't the most powerful around, it's better than the majority of most tablets, allowing you to play games or tackle intense editing tasks with relative ease.

Best of all, everything is running on Windows 11, so you'll have access to today's most exciting apps and software. Its price is hefty, but this is a great iPad alternative for the discerning shopper who needs the best hardware around.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 The best premium iPad alternative

XPPen Magic Drawing Pad

The best iPad alternative for drawing

Pros Great for drawing

Unique paper-like display

Stylus included Cons No kickstand

Specifications Display 12.2 inches Operating system Android 12 Storage 256GB

Creatives love iPad, but the XPPen Magic Drawing Pad might actually be a better option. It's designed purely for drawing and creating content, and with a 16K pressure sensitive stylus and responsive display, there are few tablets that handle the job as well as this.

The big draw of the XPPen Magic Drawing Pad is its screen, which uses anti-glare technology and a suface with a paper-like texture. This makes the drawing experience feel eerily similar to traditional pen and paper. It also boasts a 2160 x 1440 resolution, so you can rest assured all your images will come to life in crystal clear detail. Best of all? The stylus is included with your purchase.

Everything runs silky smooth thanks to 8GB RAM and an octa-core processor, allowing you to launch apps and dive into editing tasks with ease. When you're not drawing, the tablet supports other software like games, videos, and ebooks. And because it weighs just 599 gram and is less than an inch thick, you should have no problem bringing it work, class, or anywhere in between. It doesn't, however, come with a built-in kickstand, so you might have to prop it up on something around your home to find an ergonomic drawing position.

Rounding out the drawing tablet is a 256GB SSD (plus expandable microSD card slot), up to 13 hours of battery life, and a cool design that gives it a premium feel. Folks looking for a traditional tablet experience might want to look elsewhere, but if you're an artist, this is the tablet to get.

XPPen Magic Drawing Pad The best iPad alternative for drawing

Lenovo Tab Extreme

The best iPad alternative for productivity

Lenovo Tab Extreme Review Pros Beautiful 3K OLED display

Immersive speakers

Comes with stylus

Has two USB-C ports

Capable performance

Good value Cons Size can be unwieldy

Magnets on back for stylus not great

Multitasking quirks

Specifications Display 14.5 inches Operating system Android 13 Storage 256GB

The Lenovo Tab Extreme is a productivity beast. It gives the iPad a run for its money with a large display, impressive hardware, and the simple fact that it's fun to use – thanks to a quirky keyboard and responsive stylus (both of which are included with the tablet).

You'll find 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD in this model, though there's also a microSD slot to expand your storage if needed. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is a great inclusion, allowing you to blast through all types of tasks without any slowdown or lag. And for those long workdays, you'll be glad to hear the Tab Extreme will run for up to 12 hours before needing a recharge.

Of course, the massive 14.5-inch OLED display is a big part of the Tab Extreme's appeal, as it gives you plenty of real estate for multitasking. When you're done working, movies and games look fantastic, thanks to Dolby Vision and a 3K resolution. That makes the Tab Extreme an all-around behemoth, and if you don't mind the price, it's a great choice for power users.

The few downsides to the tablet include its large, unwieldy size, and magnets for the stylus located on the back of the device. Neither should be dealbreakers, but keep them in mind if you travel frequently.

Lenovo Tab Extreme The best iPad alternative for productivity

How we chose the best iPad alternatives

There are a lot of iPad alternatives to choose from, and narrowing down all the choices can be a challenge. But once you know what to look for, it's fairly easy to find the best tablets on the market. From display quality and hardware to available accessories and more, here's how we settled on the six best iPad alternatives.

Display

Apple products feature the iconic Retina display, providing users with a robust viewing experience. Whether you're working, gaming, or scrolling through social media, the iPad looks great in use. For an iPad alternative, we looked for products that offer much the same. So, while you won't find Retina displays on any of these tablets, you'll still get plenty of pixels to keep your eyes happy. Many also work well in bright environments and boast anti-glare properties, making them great for use in all locations.

Accessories

There's a strong possibility that you'll want to interact with your tablet through more than simple taps. If you plan on drawing, taking notes, sending emails, or photo editing, you'll probably want both a stylus and detachable keyboard. Because of this, we made sure to include products that support both first-party accessories and third-party accessories. Products from Samsung and Microsoft should be particularly enticing to shoppers, as they give you a robust selection of add-on gear to choose from.

Smooth performance

Using your tablet shouldn't be a slog. Ideally, it's touchscreen will be responsive to your input and capable of tracking each touch with pinpoint accuracy. It should also use an operating system that's intuitive and supports all your favorite apps. But since most tablets outside of Apple use either Android or Windows, this usually isn't a problem.

Good hardware

Aiding in smooth performance is hardware, with premium processors allowing tablets to cut through games, apps, and tasks like video editing with ease. It's also great to have plenty of onboard storage, allowing you to save content locally without needing to access the cloud. Some tablets might offer up to 1TB SSDs, though you'll likely pay a premium for the luxury. If budget is a concern, cutting down on local storage could help you save a bit of cash. Meanwhile, cutting down on your processor might be a good idea if you only plan to surf the web with your tablet. For anyone gaming or working on intense computing tasks, however, good hardware is a necessity.

Built to last

Going to be tossing your tablet in a bag when heading to work or class? Then it's important to find one that's built with high-quality materials and a durable, scratch-resistant screen. Tablets are portable by nature, but not all of them are up to the rigors of daily travel. The six iPad alternatives above are reliable devices that shouldn't have any issue squeezing into a cramped backpack or suitcase. Of course, the more you spend, the more durable the products usually are, but even the budget-friendly picks on this list are durable enough for a bit of adventure.

Editors' Recommendations