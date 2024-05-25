Best Buy just discounted this Lenovo laptop from $500 to $280

Best Buy has some great laptop deals with a huge discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop. Usually priced at $500, it’s enjoying a huge $220 discount so it’s down to just $280 for a limited time. The perfect choice for someone looking for a budget laptop — perhaps for occasional use or for a child — here’s all you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from with a penchant for robust business-focused laptops, as well as a great line in gaming laptops. Able to produce the best laptops, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a delight even when keeping costs down.

It has an Intel Core i3-1215U processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage so it’s pretty basic stuff but it looks great. That’s helped by its 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen which is sharp and offers impressive color and clarity, all while also being more tactile thanks to its touchscreen qualities. It also has an LED backlight and wide viewing angles thanks to being an IPS panel.

Elsewhere, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i has built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It means more immersive audio and a clearer time listening, while there’s a built-in HD webcam with microphone for taking video calls on the move. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i also has an HDMI output if you prefer to connect it to a second screen. There’s also a built-in media reader for transferring content from cards.

Designed with portability in mind, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i weighs 3.52 pounds while being just 0.7-inches thin so it’s easy to carry around with you. Lenovo promises around 10 hours of battery life s the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i should keep you happy throughout the day without much issue. Effectively, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is designed for convenience and being the kind of laptop you can take around with you throughout the day.

Normally, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i costs $500 but right now, you can buy it for just $280. The $220 discount is available at Best Buy and you’re going to need to be quick to avoid missing out. Take a look at it now by hitting the button below.

