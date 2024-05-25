Best Samsung phone Memorial Day deals: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy S23, and more

It’s an excellent time to buy a Samsung phone, as you can already shop some early Memorial Day deals that have slashed the prices of various Samsung smartphone models. Samsung is one of the premiere brands in the smartphone industry, so there’s always high demand for opportunities at savings when buying any of their devices. To help you finish your shopping for a smartphone as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung deals that are currently available for Memorial Day, but you’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of them because they may disappear at any moment.

Best Samsung phone Memorial Day deals

Whether you’re looking for discounts on the latest models of the Samsung Galaxy smartphones, namely the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, or if you’re on the hunt for phone deals that will make affordable devices such as the Samsung Galaxy A14 even cheaper, you wouldn’t want to miss this year’s Samsung phone Memorial Day deals. We’ve gathered our top picks below so you won’t have to search for the bargains yourself, but you need to make your decision on which Samsung phone to buy quickly. These bargains are for Memorial Day, but we’re not sure if they’ll still be online when the holiday rolls in.

Samsung Galaxy A14 (64GB) —

Samsung Galaxy S21 Renewed (128GB) —

Samsung Galaxy A35 (128GB) —

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128GB) —

Samsung Galaxy S24 (256GB) —

Samsung Galaxy S24+ (512GB) —

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) —

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (25GB) —

Editors' Recommendations