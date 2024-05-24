 Skip to main content
The 45mm model of the Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off right now

The Apple Watch Series 9 showing apps on the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There are some fantastic Apple Watch deals going on right now as part of the Memorial Day sales with $100 of the Apple Watch Series 9 at Best Buy. It usually costs $429 but right now, you can buy one for just $329. That’s for the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop but you can also save $70 and get the watch with a for $329 if you’d prefer. Keen to learn more about the Apple Watch Series 9? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches around if you own an iPhone. It’s the perfect assist to place on your wrist. It has a powerful S9 chip which ensures that you can switch between apps super fast without any issue. It also has a gorgeous and superbright always-on display so that you can clearly see what you’re doing.

At its heart, the Apple Watch Series 9 is best if you want a more active lifestyle. Its workout app is unparalleled and it’s great for motivating you into improving on past sessions. The Fitness app tracks all the calories you burn, how frequently you move and stand up, how fast you’re walking, how quickly you run and many other stats too. On a regular basis, you can unlock challenge badges which further motivate you into doing more and maintaining an active lifestyle.

The Apple Watch Series 9 offers many different sensors for tracking how your body performs. That includes heart rate tracking with notifications in case of an irregular heart beat or unusually low or high readings. It also has fall and crash detection, while the model with the Sport Loop promises to still track your blood oxygen levels too which was recently dropped. The watch also enables you to keep an eye on all your phone notifications without needing to look at your phone. You can even take calls and reply to texts through it.

A powerful watch and addition to your life, the Apple Watch Series 9 is usually priced at $429 but right now, you can buy it for just $329 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price. The deal is available at Best Buy so check it out now before it ends very soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
Today’s Galaxy Tab S9 deal: $100 off and free Buds 2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab s9 back and front visible

If you've had your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for a while, now's the perfect time to buy the tablet. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD model is available from Samsung tablet deals for $700, following a $100 discount on its original price of $800, and you'll get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, worth $230, for free. That's a total of $330 in savings if you proceed with the purchase right away, so what are you waiting for? Complete the transaction right now, because the bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are featured in our roundup of the best tablets, but don't ignore the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. The base model of the tablet is an excellent tool for all-around usage with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, which combine for dependable performance in handling everyday functions. The device comes with internal storage of 128GB, but if that's not enough for you, there's an option for extra space of up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card.

Read more
The 4 best Whoop alternatives in 2024
Someone wearing a Whoop 4.0 and an Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you’ve been looking for a top-shelf fitness tracker, one of the best brands in the business is Whoop. Having developed quite the reputation over the years, professional athletes and everyday gym-goers are glad to stand behind Whoop’s advanced tracking capabilities, and so are we! But Whoop equipment doesn’t come cheap. That’s why it’s always good to have alternatives when you’re shopping for a new consumer tech device.

To that end, your pals at Digital Trends have got you covered. As experts on health and fitness gear, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the four best Whoop alternatives to track your workouts in 2024.

Read more
Match with Mom: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a BOGO deal for Mother’s Day
Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

If you're still thinking what to gift your mom for Mother's Day, why not get matching smartwatches? Samsung is currently offering a buy one, get one deal for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. If you purchase the 40mm, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model for $300 or the 44mm, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model for $330, you'll get another one for free. However, if you want to have the wearable devices delivered in time for the holiday -- and to make sure that you're still able to take advantage of the BOGO offer -- you're going to have to complete the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Even if your mom isn't tech savvy, she'll be able to make the most out of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which we've identified as the best smartwatch for Android in our roundup of the best smartwatches. The wearable device features a Super AMOLED screen with sapphire crystal glass coating for durability, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and a 5ATM underwater resistance. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is equipped with Samsung’s 3-in–1 BioActive Sensor that houses the the optical heart rate, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. These sensors enable health monitoring capabilities for steps taken, sleep, heart rate, ECG, and skin temperature, among many other important statistics.

Read more