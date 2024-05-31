 Skip to main content
The Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch is down to $200 for a limited time

The Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch on a white background.
If you’re looking for a rugged wearable device from the smartwatch deals that are available right now, we highly recommend going for the Garmin Instinct 2. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy at $100 off, which brings its price down from $300 to a more affordable $200. The offer will only last for a limited time though, and with the smartwatch’s extremely high average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 stars, it’s going to attract a lot of attention. Shop the bargain immediately if you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Why you should buy the Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch

Garmin is one of the most popular brands of smartwatches in the market because of its fitness-focused features, which are also the highlight of the Garmin Instinct 2. The wearable device comes with built-in sports apps that will monitor running, biking, swimming, and other types of physical activity. It can also keep track of various health metrics, including your heart rate, sleeping patterns, respiration, and more. With the Garmin Instinct 2, you’ll be able to better understand your body as you start or continue your fitness journey.

The Garmin Instinct 2 is an excellent choice if you love going on outdoor adventures, as it’s designed to ensure all kinds of wear and tear.  The smartwatch features thermal and shock resistance, and it also has water resistance up to depths of 100 meters. It’s further protected by its fiber-reinforced polymer case and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, and it supports GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for positional tracking. With GPS activated, the Garmin Instinct 2’s battery will last up to 22 hours, but in smartwatch mode, it can run for up to 21 days.

The Garmin Instinct 2, a tough and feature-packed smartwatch, is down to a tempting price of $200 from Best Buy, following a $100 discount on its sticker price of $300. Time is running out on this offer though, so you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible if you want to get the wearable device for cheaper than usual. If you think the Garmin Instinct 2 will look amazing on your wrist, then don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and continue with the checkout process as soon as possible.

