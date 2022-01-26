Garmin Instinct 2 series tipped to launch next month

The highly-anticipated Garmin Instinct 2 series will be released in February 2022, NoteBookCheck revealed. The rumor was confirmed by GadgetsandWearables, revealing that the Instinct 2 will come alongside an Instinct 2S version, since the base model is expected to be quite large and may not be suitable for all users. Both models will get four color options — Solar, Camo, Surf, and Solar Surf, with the Instinct 2 having an additional “Solar Tactical” variant.

NoteBookCheck has also reported that one of the main selling points of this device will be its exceptional battery life. The Instinct 2 and its Camo and Surf versions will have a 28-day battery capacity, while the 2S will last for 21 days after a full charge. Meanwhile, all the Solar versions will be able to accommodate an essentially unlimited battery life after 3 hours of solar charging, as long as you can get regular access to the sun.

GadgetsandWearables has noted that all the watch variants are expected to be shock resistant, with up to 100 meters of water resistance. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection will be available, along with a strong fiber-reinforced polymer case. The watch will also have multiple global navigation satellite systems, such as GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo.

When it comes to sensors, the devices will possess an improved heart rate sensor, with refined blood oxygen and respiration tracking. VO2 Max, which is an assessment of a person’s current fitness level, is available on both the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S, unlike the previous versions. Additionally, there will be a sleep widget for accurate sleep tracking, which will share information on time spent during the various sleep stages.

The Instinct 2 will have several price points depending on the variant. The base Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S will be priced at $350 each. The surf and camo variants would cost you $400, with the Solar version a tad more at $450. Finally, the Solar Surf and Solar Tactical versions will be the costliest at $500 apiece. All the variants could have multiple colors, with official details expected soon from the company itself.

