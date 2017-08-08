Keep ’em juiced: Here are 8 of the best solar chargers that money can buy

Dead phones and tablets are no fun, and it’s even worse when you don’t have access to a power outlet right away. Fortunately, the sun is always on (at least during the day). So why not harness the power of solar energy to keep your devices running even when you’re trekking through the middle of nowhere? Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best solar chargers available, especially when it comes to performance and value. Most of them can charge several of your devices with a single charge — as long as there are clear skies, of course.

We’ve also compiled a list of ways to improve your iPhone’s battery life, along with a piece outlining various deals on some of our favorite camping gadgets.

Fuse 6W Solar Charger ($129) Capacity — 4,000mAh

Outputs — 1 USB (1A)

Weight –1.3 pounds

Solar Panel –6.15 Watts Many solar chargers are marketed as ultra-portable solar options, however, few measure up to the Fuse 6W Solar Charger. The unit comes with a universal attachment system, complete with a set of interlocking clips. This allows you to fasten the charger to the back of your current pack and adjust the straps for a firmer fit. The Fuse 6W charges an external battery, though you can also charge the latter component via a traditional wall outlet or USB. Either way, once charged, the device should provide enough juice to fully charge your smartphone at least once. We tested the Voltaic’s panel-equipped backpack earlier this year, so if you’re in the market for a dedicated solar pack, we suggest giving our Voltaic OffGrid Solar Backpack review a gander. Buy one now from: Voltaic Systems

Solartab ($129) Capacity — 13,000mAh

Outputs — 2 USB ports (2.1A)

Weight — 2.65 pounds (1.2kg)

Solar Panel — 5.5W Solartab really impressed us with its 13,000mAh capacity and the ability to charge an iPhone completely in as little as 90 minutes. The design of it reminds us a lot of the first-generation iPad, although at 2.65 pounds, it feels much heavier. The charger comes with a tiltable stand so you can always position the solar panel with the best angle to the sun, and a battery level indicator is available on the side. If you want, you can also charge the Solartab through the included micro USB cable, so you don’t always need to depend on solar power to keep the device fully charged. Buy one now from: Amazon

Arc 20W Solar Charger Kit ($265) Capacity –19,800 mAh

Outputs — DC Output, USB Output (1A)

Weight — 3.25 pounds

Solar Panel — 19.8 Watts Unlike some of the clunkier, hard-shell builds on the market, the Arc 20 Watt Solar Charger easily fastens to a variety of awnings, packs, and tents, allowing for consistent charging throughout your adventure. This kit also includes Voltaic‘s V72 Universal Laptop Battery, which is designed with a DC Output, meaning you can charge most laptops at least once. The external battery also includes protection against short circuits and overcharging, so you need not worry about frying your devices.

Buy one now from: Voltaic Systems

JOOS Orange ($150) Capacity — 5,400mAh

Outputs — 1 USB port (1A)

Weight — 24 ounces

Solar Panel — 2.4W out of the box While JOOS comes in as the most expensive solar charger we looked at, it’s worth it if you’ll be using it in places where it may fall or you’re likely encounter harsh conditions. The body is made of metal, and the panels are recessed to help prevent cracking should the device fall. You can also purchase reflector panels for an additional $25, which double the panel’s effectiveness and provide charging times that are close to what the Solartab offers. Another cool feature of the JOOS? It’s waterproof and capable of charing underwater. Buy one now from: SolarJoos

Yolk Station Solar Paper ($126) Capacity — None

Outputs — 1 USB port (1A)

Weight — 4 ounces

Solar Panel — 5W Solar Paper is the thinnest solar charger available. It measures a mere 0.45 inches at its thickest point, and though it doesn’t contain a built-in battery, a display on the top of the unit will let you know if the charger is receiving enough energy to charge your device. In theory, with no battery to worry about, this particular solar charger could last a long time. There are several different options available, from the basic 5W version ($135) up to a 15W version ($335). Just keep in mind that you’ll need the 5W model if you want to charge your phone, or the 10W if you want to charge tablets or more than one device at a time. Buy one now from: Amazon Yolk Station

Anker PowerPort Solar ($60) Capacity — None

Outputs — 1 USB port (up to 3A)

Weight — 14.7 ounces

Solar Panel — 21W Despite having no battery storage capabilities, Anker‘s PowerPort Solar wows us with up to 21 watts of power production, which is more than enough to charge any portable device quickly. Another feature, called PowerIQ, also adjusts the amperage of the power supplied to match your device, thus ensuring your device charges quickly and safely. The device’s compact design — it measures 11.1 × 6.3 inches when folded and 26.4× 11.1 inches when opened — makes it easy to store, too, and eye holes on each end allow you to anchor it to just about anything. While it might not work the best when there are clouds in the sky, in direct sunlight, the PowerPort Solar has little competition. Buy one now from: Amazon