The Pixel Watch 2 just got a feature it should have launched with

Christine Romero-Chan
By
The Google Pixel Watch 2 resting on a stone fireplace.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google has heard everyone’s demands and has given in to a highly requested feature that should have already been a thing with the Google Pixel Watch 2: a fully charged notification. Yes, that’s right — you’ll now get a notification on your Android phone when your Pixel Watch 2 is fully charged. Hallelujah!

This new feature should be available starting today via the Pixel Watch app on version 2.1.0.576785526. Google did not formally announce this feature, so it seems to be rolled out quietly (and was first spotted by Android Authority).

Essentially, when your Pixel Watch 2 is fully charged, you will receive a notification on your Android phone letting you know. Being notified of this lets you still leave the watch on the charger, but helps remind you not to forget to put it back on when it’s fully topped off.

Unfortunately, if you didn’t need this notification, there doesn’t appear to be a way to turn it off. However, it was a very highly requested feature, one that the Pixel Watch 2 should have shipped with, so it may be unlikely that anyone would voluntarily want to turn it off.

The Google Pixel Watch 2's charging puck.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Those who are still using the original Pixel Watch should also get the notification, as it comes from the Pixel Watch app, not the watch itself. But as of right now, it only appears to be working with the Pixel Watch 2.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is not the first of its kind to have such a notification. Apple has had a notification system in place for Apple Watch and iPhone users for a couple of years now. This is a feature that many users of smartwatches simply expect at this point, so it’s surprising that it took Google this long to quietly implement it. Still, we’re happy to see it finally come to fruition.

