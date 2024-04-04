Google Pixel Watch 3: news, rumored price, release date, and more

Though the first Google Pixel Watch suffered from some technical issues, the second generation Pixel was a big improvement. For the most part, it fixed the issues of the first model and was a much better smartwatch because of it.

This year, we should see the Google Pixel Watch 3. Though we’re still some months away from any official announcement, there are already a few things we can talk about. Here’s what we know so far!

Even though the Pixel Watch is a bit of a latecomer in the smartwatch industry, it’s already established a predictable release schedule.

The first Google Pixel Watch came out in October 2022, and the Pixel Watch 2 came out a year later in October 2023. Both Pixel Watches launched alongside the latest Google Pixel flagship phones.

It’s safe to say that we should expect the Google Pixel Watch 3 to launch in October 2024, alongside the Google Pixel 9 series — which could consist of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL this year, if the reports are accurate.

Google Pixel Watch 3: price

We haven’t seen rumors regarding how much the Google Pixel Watch 3 will cost yet. But we can get an idea from the previous two iterations, which have been consistent so far.

The first Pixel Watch cost $349 for the Wi-Fi version and $399 for the LTE variant. The Pixel Watch 2 is also $349 for Wi-Fi and $399 for LTE connectivity.

This is the average starting price for most smartwatches these days, including those from Apple and Samsung, so we don’t expect Google to be different. It’s always possible there will be a slight price increase, but nothing so far has suggested this is the case for the Pixel Watch 3.

Google Pixel Watch 3: design

So far, the overall design of the Pixel Watch line has been simple. It’s a circular watch face, there’s a crown on the side, plus a proprietary watch strap. It’s a clean and understated design, and for some folks, it’s one of the Pixel Watch’s biggest strengths.

This may change with the Pixel Watch 3, however. One of the complaints that many have had about the current Pixel Watches is that they only come in one size, which is 41mm. There have been a few reports so far that the Google Pixel Watch 3 will come in a second size for the first time: 45mm.

Having multiple size options is a fairly common practice for smartwatches, with both Apple and Samsung offering two sizes with the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch. The Pixel Watch 3 will likely retain the same circular watch face that we’ve seen the past couple of years since there are no reports of any design changes otherwise.

Google Pixel Watch 3: specs

The Pixel Watch 2 used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 chip and had 2GB RAM. These were big improvements over the first Pixel Watch, which used an Exynos chip.

There hasn’t been any word on what chipset the Pixel Watch 3 will utilize, but considering how much better the W5 was over the first model’s Exynos chip, we can’t imagine Google taking a step backward. As we get closer to the Google Pixel event in the fall, we should see more reports about what will be inside the Pixel Watch 3.

On the other hand, there are reports right now that the Pixel Watch 3 will have an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip inside. This is the chip used for location tracking and short-range communication that is very precise.

Adding a UWB chip could mean a couple of things. The Pixel Watch 2 can already unlock the Android phone it’s paired with, but UWB could allow this unlocking to happen faster and more accurately. UWB could also allow the Pixel Watch 3 to locate your lost Android phone, similar to what the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can do with their Precision Finding feature.

What about software? The Pixel Watch 2 is currently running Wear OS 4, which isn’t much different from Wear OS 3.5 before it.

For the Pixel Watch 3, we should see Wear OS 5 later this year, as both Samsung and Google have been working on it. Wear OS 5 will be based on Android 14. Since the Pixel Watch 2 relied heavily on Fitbit integration for health and fitness tracking, we should expect the same with the Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel Watch 2 is getting at least three years of software updates, which is decent. The Pixel Watch 3 should get similar support, if not a little bit better.

Google Pixel Watch 3: battery life

Reports have surfaced that the Pixel Watch 3 will have a boost in battery capacity. Unfortunately, it probably isn’t enough to make any significant difference compared to the previous two Pixel Watches.

A report from 91Mobiles shows Google’s battery certification for the Pixel Watch 3, and it indicates a 307mAh battery. For context, the Pixel Watch 2 had a 306mAh battery. It’s technically an improvement, but not by much.

This larger battery is a much more negligible difference than the boost going from the original Pixel Watch to the Pixel Watch 2. For reference, that jump was from 294mAh to 306mAh. The 1mAh jump from Pixel Watch 2 to 3 is barely anything.

As far as information regarding the charger or charging speed, there hasn’t been anything yet for the Pixel Watch 3. However, the Pixel Watch 2 can get around a 50% charge in 30 minutes, so we can guess that the Pixel Watch 3 will be similar.

