 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Pixel Watch 2 may launch a lot sooner than we thought

Joe Maring
By

We’re expecting a lot of Google Pixel hardware in 2023, and according to one new report, one of Google’s upcoming releases this year is the Pixel Watch 2.

A report from 9to5Google on May 5 cites a “source” that claims the Google Pixel Watch 2 will be released later this fall alongside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Given Google’s past Pixel smartphone releases, that means we’ll likely see the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 series debut in early October.

Related Videos

We could see the Pixel Watch 2 next week

A person wearing the Google Pixel Watch.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

With Google I/O right around the corner, it’s entirely possible we’ll get an early preview of the Pixel Watch 2 during the keynote next week. Google first teased the original Pixel Watch at I/O 2022 last May before fully unveiling it the following October. A small tease at this year’s I/O isn’t guaranteed, but it’s also not out of the question.

Related

While this news is exciting for the Pixel Watch 2, it also gives us a better idea of how Google plans to handle the Pixel Watch series going forward. It wasn’t clear if Google planned on doing annual upgrades for the Pixel Watch, but assuming this report is true, it sure seems like that’ll be the case.

The Pixel Watch 2 has its work cut out for it

Google Pixel Watch with a recycled loop strap.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

So, what do we want to see in the Pixel Watch 2? A lot of things! Google nailed the comfort and basic health-tracking aspects of the original Pixel Watch, but there’s so much it can improve with a successor.

The biggest thing the Pixel Watch 2 needs to address is battery life. The Pixel Watch fails to make it through a full day of use in our testing, and that’s unacceptable for a smartwatch today. Improving battery life is easier said than done, but Google has several options.

For starters, it could use a newer chipset. The Pixel Watch’s Exynos processor has been outdated for a while now, which doesn’t help the battery life situation one bit. With Qualcomm’s much more powerful — and efficient — Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform available, Google has an easy solution to this problem. Increasing the Pixel Watch’s case size (or offering two size options) would also allow for a larger battery capacity.

But battery life isn’t the only thing. We’d also love to see the Pixel Watch 2 ship with a drastically smaller display bezel, offer more robust fitness features, and maybe try offering a special-edition model to compete with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra.

Will any of that actually happen? We can’t say for sure quite yet, but with a fall release apparently happening, we shouldn’t have too much longer to wait before we learn more.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Google Pixel 7a: news, release date and price rumors, and more
Leaked render of the Google Pixel 7a.

Google's Pixel family of smartphones has made a notable impact on the Android smartphone world, but not in the way we saw coming a few years back. Flagship Pixel smartphones are great, but where the Pixel really shines is in the budget space. In 2023, the next phase of the affordable Pixel will take the shape of the Google Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7a will have pretty big shoes to fill, as 2022's Pixel 6a remains one of the best smartphone deals, thanks to an excellent camera and software experience at a killer price. The Pixel 5a before it was also a highlight, especially when it came to battery life. Where will Google go next for the Pixel 7a? Here's a roundup of all the latest rumors and news you need to know.
Google Pixel 7a: design
Pixel 7a render OnLeaks / SmartPrix

Read more
The Pixel Fold is set to launch in May … with a bad surprise
Alleged dummy model of the Google Pixel Fold.

The saga of Google’s first foldable phone and its pricing keeps getting more bewildering as the launch date inches closer. Leaker Jon Prosser has shared on Twitter that the Pixel Fold will be announced on May 10 — the day Google’s annual I/O 2023 developer conference kicks off.

Prosser adds that preorders will begin the same day, while carrier and retail partners will begin accepting registrations starting May 30. Market release, on the other hand, will reportedly commence nearly a month later on June 27. The latest leak aligns with previous reporting from WinFuture, which also predicted a similar launch window for Google’s highly anticipated foldable phone.

Read more
It looks like the Pixel 7a will be more expensive than we hoped
Someone holding the Google Pixel 7a.

The Google Pixel 7a has been heavily leaked and rumored for months, and ahead of its expected reveal at Google I/O next month, we have new details about the phone's price. And, unfortunately, it's not good news.

According to a new report from 9to5Google, the Pixel 7a will cost $499 — $50 more than the Pixel 6a that came before it. This pricing information comes from 9to5Google's own sources, and as unfortunate as it is to hear, it's also not entirely surprising.
The Pixel 7a still makes sense at $499

Read more