A new Google Pixel feature could make managing phone calls a breeze

Contextual replies are one of the best parts of the Google Pixel experience. This feature allows you to respond to a call without actually answering it; the Google Assistant voice asks why they’re calling and allows you to answer with generated responses for specific keywords. For example, if someone is calling to confirm an appointment, you can reply with “Confirm.”

It’s a great feature, especially if you aren’t fond of talking on the phone. Now an update to contextual replies could take the feature to the next level with AI responses. The team at 9to5Google found snippets of code in the latest beta version of the Phone by Google app that suggest a wider range of capabilities is on the way.

Although details are scarce, the names of variables within the code and the text itself are pretty clear. One string is called “AI Replies,” and the font style suggests it’s a header. The other is “Turn on AI replies?” and there will presumably be a toggle available.

The setting doesn’t exist yet, and though the code might be present in the beta, it doesn’t mean the feature will be part of the next update. However, it does confirm that Google has its sights set on expanding the contextual call feature to allow Gemini to respond for you. You can already respond to calls with basic prompts like “Confirm” and “Thank you,” but AI Replies should greatly expand the types and quality of replies you can select.

After that, who knows where the possibilities will stop? It might one day be possible for Gemini to make appointments and reservations for you.

Of course, this feature might not be released — it’s best not to count your chickens before they hatch, after all — but this is one feature we hope to see soon.