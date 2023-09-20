 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Garmin just launched a new $300 Apple Watch alternative

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Garmin Vivoactive 5.
Garmin

Garmin’s latest smartwatch, the Vivoactive 5, looks like an impressive device offering a wide range of features for health and fitness enthusiasts. The wearable, which was just announced on September 20, features a long-lasting 11-day battery life and a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that should deliver a solid viewing experience.

The Vivoactive 5 is designed with a lightweight aluminum bezel and silicone band to provide comfort and durability. It is available in four color combinations — black/slate, ivory/cream gold, navy/metallic navy, and orchid/metallic orchid — to suit different preferences and styles.

Recommended Videos

Compared to its predecessor, the Vivoactive 5 offers several new-and-improved features that make it a pretty interesting upgrade. One of the most notable features of this smartwatch is the ability to track different sleep stages, naps, and other vital metrics, such as Pulse Ox and heart rate variability (HRV) status. This information is generated each morning in a report that includes a weather forecast for your day.

Related
Garmin Vivoactive 5.
Garmin

Another highlight of the Vivoactive 5 is its body battery monitor, which tracks your energy levels throughout the day. This monitor provides insights on the best times to be active and when to rest based on your energy levels. It also offers valuable information on how sleep, naps, daily activities, and stress affect energy levels. While many Garmin wearables have the body battery feature, this is the same enhanced version that was introduced in August on the Garmin Venu 3 series.

In addition to its health and fitness features, the Vivoactive 5 also includes a wheelchair mode that lets you monitor your daily pushes and provides weight shift alerts. It also comes with wheelchair-specific sports apps and workouts, making it an excellent device for wheelchair users who want to stay fit and active.

Other new features of the Vivoactive 5 include tracking how long it takes to recover from workouts and guided meditation practices to reduce stress and anxiety. You can customize the watch by changing between two font sizes to view smart notifications, workout data, and more. Similar tools are available on many of the best smartwatches available on the market today.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 smartwatch.
Garmin

Overall, the Vivoactive 5 appears to be a versatile and powerful health wearable with many features to help you stay on top of your health and fitness. Its long battery life, AMOLED display, and advanced tracking capabilities seem to make it a pretty well-rounded package — especially for the price.

According to Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of Global Consumer Sales: “Made for your active lifestyle, Vívoactive 5 packs premium features into a stylish, affordable smartwatch.”

Starting today, September 20, you can get your hands on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 series at a suggested retail price of $300.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
I finally got an Apple Watch Ultra. Here are 3 ways it surprised me
Apple Watch Ultra with Starlight Alpine Loop on wrist.

The first Apple Watch (later dubbed Series 0) originally came out in April 2015, but I was skeptical at that point. I eventually gave in a few months later and bought an Apple Watch to replace my old Fitbit, and I haven’t turned back since.

My first Apple Watch lasted several years before I upgraded to an Apple Watch Series 3, which I purchased because the price on those had fallen low enough to make me go, “Why not?” Then in 2019, Apple showed off the Apple Watch Series 5, which was a huge turning point for the Apple Watch because of the always-on display. I purchased the titanium version of that, and it has served me well for the past three years — thanks to the titanium material, it still looks brand new.

Read more
5 things I learned after I stopped wearing my Apple Watch
Apple Watch Ultra sitting on a yellow bench.

This past March, I did something I never imagined I would do: I stopped wearing my Apple Watch. After owning and wearing Apple Watches since 2017, I decided I was ready for a change. I strapped a Garmin smartwatch on my wrist, put my Apple Watch aside, and dived into the deep end of a non-Apple Watch world.

To say the very least, it's been a fascinating experience. I've had a lot of fun exploring a completely different smartwatch ecosystem, Garmin's approach to health/fitness has been hugely beneficial, and I haven't had a big desire to go back.

Read more
The Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button should be better than this
Apple Watch Ultra being worn showing off the Action Button.

When Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra last September, I was excited about it. It wasn’t something that I needed at the time, but I loved that it’s pretty much the first big change for the Apple Watch product as a whole since the Apple Watch Series 5. The design of the Ultra is completely different from the Apple Watch Series 8, and — of course — it has the Action button.

Oh, the Action button. Aside from the Digital Crown and side button, the Apple Watch Ultra has a unique Action button, accented in a bright orange, that lets you quickly launch an action — such as starting a workout, opening the Workouts app, using the Apple Watch Ultra as a flashlight, launching a shortcut, and more. People love the Action button, plenty of them have given it praise, and I thought it was one of the cooler features of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Read more