Apple Watch Series 10 now expected to get a major new health feature

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 at Monday’s iPhone 16 event. We’ve heard little beyond hardware speculation about these watches — untilnow. Today, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that both watches may have a sleep apnea detection feature. If accurate, it would be the first time an Apple wearable device has offered this functionality.

Those suffering from sleep apnea experience repeated breathing stops and starts during sleep. This leads to poor sleep quality and a range of health problems. Unfortunately, it’s hard for a person actually to know that they are suffering from this disorder. Detecting sleep apnea makes it much easier for health care providers to diagnose and determine the best course of treatment.

Gurman notes that although Apple might announce a sleep apnea feature for the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, the actual feature might not be available at launch. Previous rumors have suggested that Apple has also been working on monitoring blood glucose and high blood pressure for future wearables. However, neither of those features is expected to be released anytime soon.

The Apple Watch already offers numerous health-related features, such as detecting irregular heart rates and low blood oxygen levels. It would be logical to add a tool for monitoring sleep apnea. The Apple Watch Series 10 is also expected to have a new design that includes larger displays, different materials, and more.

Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event starts at 10 a.m. PT on Monday. You can stream the event through the Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube, and X. In addition to the iPhone 16 series and new Apple Watches, the company might announce new AirPods, iPads, and more.