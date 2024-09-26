 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy Watch just got a lot more exciting for developers

By
Two Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatches laying next to each other on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Yesterday, Samsung announced a new way for developers to build functionality for its health-tracking features. The Samsung Health Software Development Kit (SDK) Suite opens access to the information gathered through Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Watch. This Suite is broken into four separate parts: the Sensor SDK, the Data SDK, the Accessory SDK, and the research stack.

The Sensor SDK allows developers to utilize the BioActive Sensor algorithm on the Galaxy Watch and updates how it tracks data. It also gives continuous access to advanced functionality for the first time, including infrared and Red LED data. It’s able to provide more in-depth measurements of eight existing health indicators like muscle mass and body composition.

Recommended Videos

The Data SDK might be the most important addition, especially since part of the SDK can take advantage of data gathered from the Galaxy Ring, smartphones, and other Samsung health devices. Developers can now measure the metrics recorded by the Samsung Health app and see how the algorithm translates the information into measurable stats.

Related

The Accessory SDK lets developers integrate data gathered from third-party devices. This includes things like exercise bikes at the gym, heart rate monitors, and even glucose monitors. By bringing all of this information into one place, it not only streamlines how developers can access it but also makes it easier to keep all of the data stored within a single ecosystem.

The final part of the Suite is the Research Stack. This is an open-source project whose upcoming update will seamlessly connect data gathered from the sensors to the Health SDK Suite. In short, it provides researchers with more meaningful information.

It’s important to note that these SDKs are geared toward developers rather than independent app creators, but the functionality developers discover could very well have a major impact on the user experience for the Galaxy Watch. That said, it’s unlikely that independent apps will result from these SDKs. The more likely outcome is that Samsung will adapt any discoveries into future iterations of their devices.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Samsung’s next Android phone may get an annoying price hike
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Mint Green color along with a Samsung notebook and a cermaic bowl with lemons.

We've got bad news for fans of the Samsung FE lineup: The next of these budget-focused phones might receive a price hike with the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE.

According to SmartPrix, the Galaxy S24 FE will launch at $649 in the United States, putting it at $50 more than the Galaxy S23 FE. Leaker @OnLeaks reports that the 128GB base model S24 FE will start at $649, while the higher-end 256GB version will be $709.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy S25 may not get the camera upgrade you were hoping for
Front and rear angled view of leaked Galaxy S25 renders.

If you were hoping the next entry-level Samsung Galaxy S phone would be a significant update, think again. For at least the third time in the last few weeks, we've heard somewhat bad news about the upcoming Galaxy S25. The latest rumor comes from reliable leaker Ice Universe.

According to a recent post, the 2025 Galaxy S25 will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera again, similar to the Galaxy S24. Furthermore, and more distressing, this same camera might also be included in the Galaxy S26 in 2026!

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Ring tipped to get two new sizes
The Samsung Galaxy Ring on someone's hand.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring almost immediately became an Oura Ring competitor due to its lower price, but there's a problem: it's only available up to size 13. If you have larger fingers, you might not be able to find one that fits comfortably. According to Max Jambor on X, that's soon going to be a thing of the past. The leaker claims that Samsung will announce Galaxy Rings in sizes 14 and 15 in the coming weeks.

When the Galaxy Ring first launched, it was available in sizes 5 to 13. That's the basic sizing standard in the U.S., but an increasing number of men have fingers that fall in the 14-15 range and need something slightly larger.

Read more