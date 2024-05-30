The Apple Watch Series 9 has a nice price cut today

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the most confusing watches out there. It was banned due to a sort of IP issue with its blood Oxygen sensing tech. Then, the ban was lifted in late 2023. And, finally, the ban got reinstated (sorta) earlier this year. So, can you get the watch? Surprisingly, not only is the answer “yes” but also “yes, and on sale!” Right now you can get a 41mm version of the somewhat controversial watch that rests at the top of our list of the best smartwatches for just $429. That’s $70 down from the usual $499. Tap the button below to find your watch or keep reading to see all the details about what it can do.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is an incredibly powerful smartwatch that works as a health tracker, emergency calling and crash detection device, and overall seamless on-the-wrist extension to the best iPhones. It’s incredibly customizable, with both the digital face and wrist band being yours to change, and select. It can even guide you to your iPhone when you’ve misplaced it and don’t have someone around to call it for you. The Apple Watch Series 9 also has the unique “double tap” feature, where it can feel you tapping your finger and thumb together, giving you an extra mode of hands-free control in certain screens and situations.

Our Apple Watch Series 9 review highlights daily use of the watch, with our reviewer stating that — as an iPhone user — the watch fits seamlessly into their watch. The review is full of extra snippets of information, such as how the sleep tracking our reviewer got from the Apple Watch Series 9 was practically identical to what the Oura Ring gave out, so be sure to read it on your own if you want all of the good details and niche info. However, the most important detail of the review is the recommendation of who this watch is for: If you’re an iPhone user that’s looking for an entrance to the Apple Watch line, this is the watch for you.

If the Apple Watch Series 9 is right for you, all you need to do to claim yours is tap the button below. There, you’ll find your Apple Watch Series 9 for just $429, an impressive $70 down from the typical $499. This is a hard deal to beat, but if you’re willing to try another smartwatch model you should check out our listing of the best smartwatch deals if you hope to pick up something cheaper.

