 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Apple Watch ban is over … kind of

Joe Maring
By
The Apple Watch Series 9 showing apps on the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The sales ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, which caused Apple to stop selling the two smartwatches late last week, has already been lifted — for now.

On December 27, the U.S. Court of Appeals temporarily lifted the sales and import ban on the two Apple Watch models. Apple stopped selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 from its online stores on December 21 and pulled the watches from its physical retail locations on December 24.

Recommended Videos

With this latest ruling, Apple is now legally allowed to sell the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 as normal. However, that’s only true until January 10, when the temporary lift expires. It’s good news for Apple that it can continue selling its two latest Apple Watch models during the ongoing holiday season, but the legal battle is far from over.

Related

Apple was struck with this sales ban after a judge ruled Apple had infringed on patents from the medical technology company Masimo, specifically regarding patents used for blood oxygen sensing on Apple Watches. In addition to the ban being temporarily halted, 9to5Mac reports that Apple has created a software update for the Series 9 and Ultra 2, which should resolve the patent disputes.

The International Trade Commission now needs to respond by the January 10 deadline. Whether or not the software update from Apple is enough remains to be seen, but we should know more by that date.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Check your Google Pixel Watch now for a big software update
Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2 with a yellow/green fabric band.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 (and its less successful predecessor) are both getting a significant software update, which has begun rolling out today. It doesn't overhaul the Pixel Watch experience, but it adds some very welcome new features.

One of the most interesting features included in this update is Call Screen. If you're using your Pixel Watch with a Pixel smartphone that has a Tensor processor — like the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro — you'll now see a transcript of the person who's calling you so you can decide if you want to pick up the call or ignore it. Pixel phones have had Call Screen for years now, but with this update, it's finally coming to your wrist. It works for both the first Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2.

Read more
This is how the Apple Watch needs to change in 2024
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 next to the original Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (left) next to the Apple Watch Ultra Joe Maring / Digital Trends

2023 wasn’t a very exciting year for the Apple Watch. Sure, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have a new S9 processor that allows for localized Siri and the Double Tap gesture, but otherwise, not much has changed. There were no new sensors or improvements to battery life, and the Ultra 2 is virtually identical to the first Apple Watch Ultra.

Read more
The most innovative smartwatches and wearables of 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the most innovative wearable of 2023.

The opportunity to use a smartwatch or similar piece of wearable technology has been around for years, and the best products you can buy today provide plenty of insight into your health and wellness, let you use apps and receive notifications from your smartphone, and you can even make and receive calls.

But that doesn’t mean a few don’t stand out from the crowd, providing interesting and unusual features you won’t find anywhere else. We’re going to highlight them here with our picks for the most innovative wearables of 2023.

Read more