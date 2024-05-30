If you’ve ever wanted the Google Pixel Watch, this deal is your excuse

With the arrival of its successor, those who have been interested in the Google Pixel Watch should be on the lookout for its appearance in smartwatch deals. Crutchfield is an excellent source for such offers, and it currently has the wearable device on sale for a very affordable $180 following a $100 discount on its original price of $280. We don’t expect this bargain to last long though, so if you’ve been waiting for an excuse to buy this Google smartwatch, take advantage of the savings by making your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch may have been overshadowed by the Google Pixel Watch 2, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase because of everything that it provides at a relatively affordable price. Its colorful always-in display offer brightness of up to 1,000 nuts, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Google Pixel Watch also comes with a comprehensive suite of health-focused features, including workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, ECG measurements, sleep tracking, fall detection, and much more. The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 meters so you can wear it while swimming, and its battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Our comparison of the Google Pixel Watch versus Google Pixel Watch 2 tagged the Google Pixel Watch as a device that will still get the job done as a companion for your Google Pixel smartphone. You’ll be able to send and receive calls and messages through your paired smartphone, control Google Home devices, and access Google Assistant, among the many uses of the smartwatch.

The Google Pixel Watch is expected to appear more often in Google Pixel deals with the launch of the Google Pixel Watch 2, but some offers — like this one from Crutchfield — are simply more tempting. From its sticker price of $280, the wearable device is down to just $180 for savings of $100. There’s no telling when the bargain ends though, so if you’ve always wanted the Google Pixel Watch on your wrist but you don’t want to pay full price, you’re going to have to complete the transaction for it as soon as you can.

