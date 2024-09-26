The Apple Watch 10 already has a price cut at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10, which was just rolled out last week, is already available with a discount from the Apple Watch deals of Amazon. The wearable device’s GPS, 46mm model was originally priced at $429, but it’s now on sale for $399. The $30 off may not look like much, but it’s a nice bonus, especially if you were already thinking about buying Apple’s latest smartwatch in the first place. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to enjoy a little bit of savings with our purchase, you better hurry.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 10

We gave the Apple Watch Series 10 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars in our review of the wearable device, which we described as “another strong entry in the Apple Watch family.” It offers impressive hardware, including a new speaker that will allow you to play music and podcasts on the smartwatch, and faster charging speeds to replenish its all-day battery life. The health and fitness features of the Apple Watch Series 10 is extremely comprehensive, with the new Vitals app providing an easy way of monitoring your body daily. Unfortunately blood oxygen tracking isn’t available in the US, and there’s no definite date on when it will return.

If you’re considering getting the previous-generation model as it’s cheaper, our Apple Watch Series 10 versus Apple Watch Series 9 comparison recommends buying the latest model. The Apple Watch Series 10 has a thinner body and a larger screen, with the wide-angle OLED display and high brightness making it very easy to see what’s on it. The depth gauge and water temperature sensors are cool additions if you’re a snorkeler, and performance is smoother with the S10 processor.

Are you sold on the Apple Watch Series 10? Then you may as well pocket the savings from this unexpected offer from Amazon, which has slashed the price of the smartwatch’s GPS, 46mm model to $399 from $429. New models of any of the brand’s devices don’t usually appear this soon in the Apple deals of any retailer, so we’re not sure what happened here. You shouldn’t complain if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain though — push through with the transaction right away so that you can get the Apple Watch Series 10 for cheaper than usual.