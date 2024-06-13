 Skip to main content
The Apple Watch SE 2 has a significant discount for Father’s Day

Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch deals are some of the most popular smartwatch deals on the market, and Walmart is offering an exceptional deal on the Big A’s go-to wrist companion. For a limited time, you can save $61 on the Apple Watch SE 2. The current price tag reads $189, and the SE 2 is normally priced at $250. What a perfect Father’s Day gift! 

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

The SE 2 is a budget-friendly wearable that comes in quite a bit cheaper than even the best Apple Watch Series 9 deals. “Cheap” doesn’t translate to performance though, as the SE 2 can more than hold its own; regardless of the apps, settings, and automations you’ve set up for it. Powered by the exact same processor as the Apple Watch Series 8, you can expect fast load times, smooth animations, and efficient battery utilization. Speaking of which: On a full charge, you should get up to 18 hours from the SE 2. 

Available in 40mm and 44mm band sizes, you’ll have the choice of three awesome colors: Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. If you’ve used Apple Watch controls in the past, the Digital Crown and power button on the right side should feel familiar. Conveniently, the SE 2 is also up to 18% lighter than the previous SE model.

Apple’s watchOS 9 runs the show on the SE 2, and the OS is about as intuitive and feature-packed as one should expect from Apple hardware; especially when it comes to health and fitness functions. An improved accelerometer provides statistical breakdowns of the steps you’ve taken in a day, along with fall detection and Apple’s new Car Crash detection. There’s also a pulse sensor for monitoring your heart rate, sleep detection capabilities, and several other health and wellness features. 

There’s a couple of things missing from the SE 2 that you’ll find on more advanced versions of the Apple Watch, like the temperature and oxygen sensors. There’s also no onscreen keyboard, which can make messaging a bit of a pain. But if you’re willing to forego these extras, Walmart’s $60 markdown on the SE 2 is a sale you shouldn’t pass up. Retailing for $250, you can purchase for just $189 while this wearable deal lasts!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
