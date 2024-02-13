Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals: Get the smartwatch for $309

If you’ve had your eyes on the Apple Watch Series 9, here’s your chance to get one of the latest models of Apple’s wearable device for a much cheaper price than usual. We’ve rounded up Apple Watch deals that focus on the different versions of this particular smartwatch so that you can enjoy a discount with your purchase, but with its popularity, we’re not sure how long these bargains will last. If you want to take advantage of any of the Apple Watch Series 9 deals below, we highly recommend pushing through with your transaction as soon as you can.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 9 deals

Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 9?

The Apple Watch Series 9 is highlighted in our list of the best smartwatches as the best smartwatch for the iPhone. It’s an excellent choice if this will be your introduction to the Apple Watch, and it’s also great for those who will be upgrading from older models of the wearable device. First and foremost, it’s extremely comfortable to wear, which is an important characteristic because if you want to maximize the capabilities of the smartwatch, you’re going to have to wear it as often as possible. With an IP6X dust resistance rating and up to 50 meters of water resistance, you’ll rarely be forced to take it off your wrist.

By always wearing it, you’ll be able to take advantage of the health-tracking features of the Apple Watch Series 9, which includes heart rate and blood oxygen measurements, an electrocardiogram, irregular rhythm notifications, and sleep monitoring. The wearable device’s Workout app captures data from your physical activities, while fall detection and crash detection will instantly connect you to emergency services when there’s an accident. You’ll also be able to call for help with the emergency SOS feature, which you can activate with the press of a button.

Our Apple Watch Series 9 versus Apple Watch Series 8 comparison reveals all the differences between the two models of the smartwatch. While they look the same with the classic square design and curved edges, and their size options remain at 41mm and 45mm, that’s where their similarities end. The Apple Watch Series 9 has a brighter always-on display at up to 2,000 nits from its predecessor’s 1,000 nits, faster performance with Apple’s new S9 chip that also allows the processing of all Siri requests on the device itself, and the ability to locate a misplaced iPhone 15 with its second-generation UWB chip.

One of the most interesting features of the Apple Watch Series 9 is Double Tap, which will let you carry out certain actions by double tapping your index finger and thumb. Double Tap can be used to answer phone calls and turn off alarms, for example, which is extremely helpful if your other hand is busy.

