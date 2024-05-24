 Skip to main content
Get this iPad for $250 at Best Buy for Memorial Day

By
The iPad 10.2 being used.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends / .

Memorial Day is the perfect time to enjoy some fantastic tablet deals with $80 off the Apple 10.2-inch iPad right now at Best Buy. Usually priced at $330, it’s down to $250 so there’s a hefty saving to be enjoyed here. One of the better iPad deals around, it’s well-suited for anyone who wants a simple tablet for web browsing or daily use. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button but bear in mind, the sale is likely to end soon.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10.2-inch

Considered to be one of the best iPads for anyone on a budget and looking for good value, the Apple iPad 10.2-inch isn’t the latest model but that’s actually beneficial as it means it’s better value than the newer option.

The Apple iPad 10.2-inch comes with a gorgeous looking 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support so it’s perfect for any situation including where there’s poor lighting. Alongside that, there’s an A13 Bionic chip for performance which ensures that you can play plenty of games via Apple Arcade or simply multitask more effectively. 64GB of storage is potentially a little stingy but it should be fine for most people unless you want many apps installed at once.

Adding to why it’s one of the best tablets for those on a tight budget, the Apple iPad 10.2-inch has a set of useful cameras. There’s an 8MP wide back camera for taking quick snaps but the highlight is the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The latter means you’re always the focus on any video calls so you look more professional even when moving around.

The Apple iPad 10.2-inch also has stereo speakers while there’s Touch ID support for added security. If you want to extend what it does you can add on an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard, while there’s up to 10 hours battery life so it’s good to go for your busy day.

Simple yet effective, the Apple iPad 10.2-inch normally costs $330. Today, you can buy it from Best Buy for $250 so you’re saving $80 off the regular price. Sure to be a hit for anyone keen to buy an iPad, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
