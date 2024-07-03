 Skip to main content
Save $200 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, resting on a bench.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’re wanting one of the latest phones, you really can’t be blamed for wanting to wait on a deal. They’re pretty expensive out of the gate. For example, this unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of built-in storage would normally cost you $1,300. But with this deal, part of the Best Buy 4th of July sale, you can get yours for just $1,100. Never ones to force you to do math, we can say that that’s a solid savings of $200 for just waiting. If you know the phone well and were just waiting on any deal to come along to buy one, go ahead and tap the button below now. The deal should be up until July 7, when the July 4th deals end, but might end sooner as Best Buy is noting “limited quantities” in their deal header. If you, on the other hand, need a refresher as to what the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can do, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most powerful phones out there right now. It comes with Galaxy AI features like circle to search, a live translation feature, and both chat and photo assistance. The AMOLED display is 6.8 inches diagonally, has a 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Gorilla Armor. Its cameras are incredibly powerful, with a rear-facing camera that shoots in 200 megapixels and an ability to shoot video at 120 FPS and 8K resolution. Plus, the whole things feels absolutely great to use, with our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review highlighting the phone’s high performance and durable design. It is subtle, but should be noted, that our reviewer (after returning the review copy) has stated he will continue using his personally purchased Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The next important thing to think about is how this phone fits into the Galaxy S24 lineup. You’ve got the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and then this, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While by name alone you can tell the ‘Ultra’ is the best of the three models, take a look at our comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs Ultra models if you’re still nervous about getting a top model even after a deal.

Ready for the Ultra? Get your unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $1,100 while the 4th of July sale lasts and supply remains. Again, that’s a savings of $200 from the regular $1,300. To find it, just tap the button below. Then, to celebrate your favorite brand even more, go check out more 4th of July Samsung deals.

