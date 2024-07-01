 Skip to main content
Best Buy 4th of July sale: Appliances, TVs, laptops, and more

It is almost fireworks time and 4th of July deals are here. We’re covering 4th of July deals at Best Buy, and they really cover a lot of ground. While there are some obvious points, like gaming laptop 4th of July deals and 4th of July TV sales, the retailer is also known for appliances. And that means even some 4th of July grill deals. Again, there’s a lot of ground to cover and shopping all of the deals can be overwhelming. We’ll zoom in on our favorite Best Buy deals for the 4th in the full article below, but you can shop everything yourself by tapping the button just below this paragraph.

What you should buy in the Best Buy 4th of July sale

One of the most fun parts of going to the local Best Buy is checking out their TV nook, which is slightly darkened but not so much that you can can’t see the effect of any anti-glare properties, if any, the TVs have. As such, we start with some of the best TVs you can find at Best Buy. And, speaking of a little glare, if you have a sunny room you need to check out this deal on a that is our pick for the best Samsung TV for bright rooms. For a premium experience, save $500 off both the 77-inch and 83-inch versions of the . What if the premium stuff is making you feel priced out? Check out this that is 50-inches corner-to-corner, down to just $190 from $300, and has thousands of positive customer reviews.

The next thing we always want to take a look at is whatever Apple deals are currently going on, since good ones can be quite rare. And that rarity is not absent in the Best Buy 4th of July sale, either. Though there are a lot more options if you choose to go refurbished, for brand new products we only found a couple of deals that caught our attention. The first is on an that you can save $150 on, bringing its price from $1,599 to $1,449. You can also get a for just $250 right now, down $80 from the usual $330.

Instead, for computing, you might need to look to good old Windows. This is down to just $330 from $500, if you want something cheap and effective (it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD memory, meaning it can make it through browser-based workday). Meanwhile, you can get an for $800 off right now. That drops the price down to $1,750 on a gaming laptop with an RTX 4070, 32GB or RAM, a 1TB SSD, and 480Hz FHD+ screen.

But don’t forget that Best Buy has more than just electronics and screens. Get $200 off for the 4th on this , taking its price all the way down to $500 from $700. It even has digital controls. If the grill is too slow, pick up this that I’ve personally been using for the past month and loving all the way.

Do we need to mention it again? The Best Buy 4th of July sale is massive and it could take hours to navigate all of the deals. Check out the sale yourself by tapping the button below. Utilize that search bar to find what you need from the best headphones and best tablets to offerings from the best washer and dryer brands. They really do have it all.

