Every family should have their own grill for barbecue parties and large gatherings, so if you don’t have one yet, you should check out what’s available from this year’s 4th of July grill deals. There are different kinds of grills depending on the fuel that they use, including propane grills, charcoal grills, and pellet grills, and they come in a variety of sizes. No matter what type of grill you’re looking for, you’ll surely find one that matches your preferences and fits within your budget from these grill deals that we’ve rounded up below.

Sesslife portable charcoal grill and offset smoker — $120, was $200

The Sesslife portable charcoal grill and offset smoker is the perfect starter grill for any family because of its budget-friendly price and simple usage. It offers a total cooking area of 427 square inches between its main chamber and side smoker, and it comes with a thermometer so that you can monitor cooking temperatures. The grill is made of heat-resistant steel so it can withstand high temperatures, and it has a side chimney so that the smoke will be carried away from you while you’re cooking.

Blackstone Duo propane griddle and charcoal grill combo — $177, was $229

The Blackstone Duo propane griddle and charcoal grill combo gives you the option of using either propane gas or charcoal as your fuel, with a total cooking area of 486 square inches between its griddle and grill. The side shelf can hold a 1-pound propane tank and it can also function as preparation space for your ingredients. There’s also a grease management system for the griddle, as well as wheels and a handle for mobility.

Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker — $299, was $370

The Ninja Woodfire outdoor grill and smoker is a 7-in-1 master grill that’s powered by electricity, but uses real wood pellets for the smoky flavor you love. The device can grill, smoke, and air fry, depending on the type of cooking that you want for your ingredients, and it has a non-stick grill grate for fast and easy cleanup. The grill is weather-resistant so it’s fine to leave outdoors. but it’s also great for cooking indoors because there’s no smoke from using charcoal or propane as fuel.

Megamaster 5-burner propane gas grill — $299, was $499

The Megamaster 5-burner propane gas grill will get your outdoor cooking done quickly because of its total cooking surface of 640.5 square inches with matte finished porcelain enamel cast-iron cooking grids. You have full control over the five burners through the grill’s control knobs, and it’s easy to start with the battery-operated electronic ignition button. The grill also has a pair of side shelves for preparations, and two large wheels so it’s easy to roll into place.

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-burner gas grill — $399, was $449

The Weber Spirit II E-210 2-burner gas grill features a compact open-cart design and folding side tables so it won’t take up much space in your backyard, whether you’re using it or storing it. The two burners deliver powerful heat to get your cooking done fast, and you’ve got a total cooking surface of 450 square inches between the primary area and the warming rack area. There’s a fuel gauge next to the gas tank so you’re always aware of how much fuel is left, and it’s compatible with the iGrill 3 app-connected thermometers so you can monitor your food at all times.

Pit Boss Sportsman 820SP wood pellet grill — $480, was $600

Some grillers heavily prefer the flavor of food that’s grilled using all-natural hardwood pellets as the fuel source, and that’s what you’ll get with the Pit Boss Sportsman 820SP wood pellet grill. It’s perfect for cooking fish, game, and jerky with a temperature range of 180 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The grill features a dial-in digital control board to adjust cooking temperatures and track fuel levels, and you’ve got more than 800 square inches of cooking space for your food.

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-burner propane gas grill — $519, was $569

The Weber Spirit II E-310 3-burner propane gas grill is our choice as the best gas grill in our roundup of the best outdoor grills because of its reliable cooking performance. With 529 square inches of cooking space between the primary area and warming rack area, there’s plenty of space for your food, and with three burners, you’ll be done with your meals in no time. The porcelain-enameled cooking grates, lid, and internal flavoring tray retain and evenly distribute heat for well-cooked ingredients, while a thermometer mounted at the front will allow you to stay on top of the cooking temperature.

Pit Boss Ultimate outdoor gas 4-burner griddle — $559, was $699

The Pit Boss Ultimate outdoor gas 4-burner griddle features a non-stick armored ceramic cooking surface that only needs a quick wipe to clean while also protecting the griddle from scratches and rust. It’s also portable, with easy lift-off technology making it very easy to transport to any outdoor area. The four burners heat up a total cooking area of 647 square inches, and they can be controlled through the knobs at the front. It also features folding side shelves with built-in hooks for your tools, and a removable grease tray.