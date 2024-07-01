Best 4th of July TV sales: $1,000 off Samsung The Frame and more

4th of July TV sales are offering up a plethora of awesome TV deals for much cheaper than usual. With so many OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals to choose from, as well as lots of regular 4K TVs for those on tighter budgets, the options can feel overwhelming. We’ve picked out some of our favorites to help you out.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD TV — $80, was $130

For a simple and inexpensive solution, check out the Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD TV. It has all the essentials you need like Alexa voice controls and Apple AirPlay. It also has Fire TV built-in so there’s no need to add a streaming device. Instead, you can stream from your favorite apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, and Apple TV straight from the TV. There’s also DTS TruSurround for audio. The TV is only an HD TV but it’s a good cheap option for anyone who simply needs a TV for their bedroom or to entertain the kids.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $300, was $450

For an inexpensive 4K TV, the Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K TV is pretty good for the price. It has HDR support for a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, while the 4K picture is, of course, better than standard HD. The TV also has DTS Studio Sound which uses two-speaker playback to create realistic and immersive audio, but there’s also HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC support if you prefer to connect a compatible soundbar. Alexa voice controls and Fire TV built-in all mean you can easily find your favorite shows to watch without any hassle.

Vizio 65-inch 4K TV — $378, was $428

Vizio is one of the best TV brands around and it’s often very competitively priced. With the Vizio 65-inch 4K TV, you don’t just get a regular 4K picture. It has Dolby Vision Bright+ which is a collaborative and unique version of Dolby Vision which, combined with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, provides a wider range of color and detail in every scene. There’s also Dolby Vision HDR Gaming with an auto low latency mode, while audio comes via Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X. Other useful extras include being able to connect Bluetooth headphones, using the Vizio voice remote, and great smart functionality through the built-in WatchFree+ app.

Samsung 85-inch Q70C QLED TV — $1,400, was $1,900

QLED technology is a great way of getting a superior picture than regular 4K thanks to it using quantum dot pixels which light up more brightly once exposed to light. Samsung knows how to get the best out of this technology with the Samsung 85-inch Q70C QLED TV using dual LED backlights — warm and cool — to provide stronger and accurate contrast which adapts automatically to match your content. Its Quantum HDR analyzes and refines the image to create deep blacks and impressive contrast, while there’s 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot too. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ proves perfect for fast-moving action as it keeps the image smooth, and there’s superior 4K upscaling thanks to the TV’s Quantum Processor.

Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV — $1,600, was $2,000

The Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV goes one step further with QLED by using Quantum HDR+ so you can enjoy rich details and more immersive colors. It has direct full array technology so that you can still see how sharp the contrast is even in sunlit rooms, along with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ and 100% Color Volume. For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite so you get a more immersive experience, while the Neural Quantum processor with 4K upscaling ensures a superior picture whatever you’re watching.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV — $1,999, was $2,999

For a great looking TV in every way, check out the Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV. It’s a fantastic TV which is designed to be wall-mounted. It has all the features you’d expect from a QLED TV, like 100% Color Volume, but it also has antireflection technology and a Matte Display Film finish. The idea is that the Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV works as a piece of art when not in use. It has a built-in motion sensor which means any time it detects someone nearby, it’ll exhibit artwork from the Samsung Art Store or anything else you choose to display.

Sony 85-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K TV — $2,000, was $2,200

Sony makes some of the best TVs around, so you know you’re onto a good thing with the Sony 85-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K TV. It has full array LED backlighting for balanced light output and breathtaking contrast. It uses Sony’s Cognitive Process XR to ensure that you get immersive depth and lifelike picture quality. There’s also XR Triluminos Pro for enhancing hues and saturation, while Dolby Vision helps improve the picture even further. It also has PlayStation 5 exclusive features to ensure the best image imaginable.

LG 42-inch OLED Flex Smart TV — $2,200, was $2,999

Unlike any other TV, the LG 42-inch OLED Flex Smart TV can be curved from a flat screen to an angle position so you get an optimal viewing position. It’s all done at the push of a button with 20 different curve levels to choose from. Once adjusted, you can enjoy a 0.1ms response time while there’s also fantastic anti-reflection qualities. As an OLED panel, it also means self-lit pixels and there’s a dedicated game optimizer mode too. If you want something different from the usual best OLED TVs, this is a good choice.

Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV — $2,200, was $4,800

The Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV tops our look at the best QLED TVs for many great reasons. It uses Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology so you get over 8 million pixels. There’s also Neo Quantum HDR+ which provides fantastic contrast, brightness, and color, just like the director intended. It all allows for the control of individual zones of light and provides a far more immersive experience. Anti-glare properties ensure it looks great wherever you place it. There’s also Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for superior listening.

LG 77-inch C3 OLED TV — $2,300, was $3,500

The LG 77-inch C3 OLED TV is one of our favorite TVs right now. This model is powered by the A9 AI Processor Gen6 with a Brightness Booster ensuring better brightness and a more luminous picture and high contrast, even if the room is well-lit. It uses AI-assisted deep learning to analyze what you’re watching to guarantee an optimal image. 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity along with Dolby Vision and a dedicated Filmmaker Mode all ensure the LG 77-inch C3 OLED TV looks fantastic every step of the way.

Samsung 65-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV — $2,990, was $4,999

Designed to be used outdoors, the Samsung 65-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV has an ultra high level of brightness so you can place it on your patio. It can be partially exposed to ambient or non-direct sunlight so it’s perfect for placing somewhere a little hidden away outdoors so you can relax. As a QLED panel, picture quality is great for watching the big game while outside. Obviously it won’t suit indoor use, but it’s a good option for when you want to enjoy the outdoors without missing the match.

Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV — $3,000, was $5,400

A huge, gorgeous OLED TV, the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV has HDR OLED which uses AI deep learning to ensure that every scene you watch is focused and color balanced. It’s Pantone Validated to ensure the colors involved look their absolute best, while Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ ensues smooth sailing performance with no motion blur to speak of. It also has a Neural Quantum processor with 4K upscaling so whatever you watch will look great.

Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV — $5,000, was $8,000

The Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV is an investment that will look fantastic in your large living space. It has Direct Full Array for excellent contrast along with Quantum HDR+ for a gorgeous image. It uses AI via its 4K processor to boost sharpness, deepen blacks and upscale your content. Besides the gorgeous picture, it also sounds good thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite. Whatever you’re using the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV for, you’re going to love how great it looks and sounds.