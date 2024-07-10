 Skip to main content
The Apple Pencil 2 is on sale for $99 in early Prime Day deals from Best Buy

In the lead-up to Prime Day and the back-to-school sales season, we’ve been vetting numerous Apple deals. One of the best offers that’s crossed our paths this week is a phenomenal sale on the Apple Pencil 2 as brought to you by Best Buy. Normally, you’d need to spend $130 on this digital writing implement, but as part of Best Buy’s version of early Prime Day deals, the Apple Pencil is down to just $100.

Why you should buy the Apple Pencil 2

Using an iPad is a pretty awesome experience even without accessories, but the true potential of your Apple tablet is best realized by adding the Apple Pencil 2 to your workflow. About no larger than a traditional pen or pencil, the Apple instrument offers convenient magnetization to the iPad itself. When you’re done using it, just attach it to the tablet and enjoy the peace-of-mind that comes with never leaving a treasured accessory behind.

You’ll also be able to wirelessly charge the Apple Pencil 2 with a compatible iPad. This particular version of the Pencil is designed to work seamlessly with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Gen), iPad Air (4th and 5th Gen), and iPad mini (6th Gen).

Switching between different writing and drawing tools is an absolute breeze with the Apple Pencil 2. Whether you want to doodle while you’re waiting for your engine oil to be changed, or dutifully take notes during a lecture, a quick double-tap will toggle between the Pencil’s various writing presets.

This Apple Pencil 2 offer is courtesy of Best Buy, and if there’s anything we’ve learned about Best Buy deals over the years, it’s that they come and go very quickly. That being said, if you’d like to knock a few bucks off the normal price of a Pencil 2 for you and yours, we suggest taking advantage of this offer before the sale is over. We also tracked down some iPad deals you may want to have a look at.

