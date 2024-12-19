 Skip to main content
The Oura Ring 4 is out, so the Oura Ring 3 is on sale

By
On Sale A person holding the Oura Ring 3rd generation Horizon model.
Oura Ring Horizon Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Fitness trackers come in all shapes and sizes, but did you know that they can also come in the form of rings? If you’re interested, you can get the Oura Ring 3, a smart ring that can monitor different kinds of health metrics, with a $50 discount from Best Buy. Instead of its original price of $299, you’ll only have to pay $249, but you need to act fast because we’re not sure when the offer will end. Add the wearable device to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately if you don’t want to miss the savings.

Why you should buy the Oura Ring 3

Despite the arrival of the Oura Ring 4, the Oura Ring 3 remains a worthwhile purchase as one of the best fitness trackers that you can buy. According to our Oura Ring 4 versus Oura Ring 3 comparison, the Oura Ring 4 is thinner and lighter, and offers a slightly improved battery, but it shares the same fitness tracking features with the Oura Ring 3, and both are compatible with iOS and Android smartphones. They also both require an Oura membership that costs $6 per month to unlock deeper insights and exclusive features, so the lower price of the Oura Ring 3 compared to the Oura Ring 4 is even more appealing.

So what exactly can the Oura Ring 3 do for you? A lot, actually. Using its built-in sensors, it can measure your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and movement. The Oura Ring 3 connects to the Oura app on your smartphone using Bluetooth, and it syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit for a comprehensive snapshot of your health metrics. The app is very helpful, providing your Sleep Score, a Readiness Score, and an Activity Score, among other important information that you need to know.

As an alternative to smartwatch deals, the Oura Ring 3 is an excellent fitness tracker, and it’s an even better investment right now because you can get it at $50 off from Best Buy. You’ll only have to pay $249 instead of $299 for this smart ring, so you may want to think about giving it as a gift to a loved one for the holidays or even just to yourself. You’re going to have to hurry though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this discount for the Oura Ring 3.

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
The 11-inch iPad Pro M2 sold out, but you can get the iPad Pro M4 for the same price
iPad Pro with M2 inside.

If you've been looking forward to the arrival of this year's Cyber Monday Apple deals. it's time to get excited. There are some excellent deals. Best Buy was offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 for only $1,099, following a $1,000 discount that nearly halved the tablet's original price of $2,099. But since there's always high demand for savings on Apple's iPad from Cyber Monday deals, that offer is sold out. Don't panic, though. Best Buy also has the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro with M4 Chip for the same price -- $1,099. It's only a savings of $100, down from $1,199, but that's still a fantastic price. We highly recommend shopping this deal before it sells out too.

 
Why you should buy the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 instead
The Apple iPad Pro M2 wasn't the latest version of the powerful tablet -- that distinction goes to the Apple iPad Pro M4, yet both have rightfully taken their place in our list of the best iPads as the best premium option. Since the first deal on the M2 model sold out, you're getting the best of the best right now for the same price, anyway.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is still down to its lowest-price ever on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 10 sitting on top of a green bush.

As you might have noticed, the Cyber Monday deals have arrived. One of our favorite deals features a discount on the Apple Watch Series 10. It's down to $329 (instead of $399) - saving you $70 for Cyber Monday. That's the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon, so if you’ve been waiting to treat yourself to the latest Apple Watch, this is a great time. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still around. Hurry, though, we don't know for how long.

 
Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 10
As our Apple Watch Series 10 review explains, “the Apple Watch Series 10 is another strong entry in the Apple Watch family, and a (mostly) easy recommendation”. It has a new, thinner design than previous Apple Watches, along with a subtle but welcome screen upgrade. It also has a new speaker and improved charging speed, so it’s a good upgrade for existing Apple Watch owners.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal drops $50 off Oura smart ring (Gen3 Heritage)
A man wearing the Rose Gold version of the Oura Horizon.

We might be in the fourth iteration of the Oura smart ring but that's no reason to shun the previous generations. They're still fantastic smart devices by our standards. Thanks to some of the better Black Friday deals, and early Cyber Monday deals now's a great time to save on the Oura ring. Our top pick is the -- saving you $50. As the name suggests, it's a ring rather than something that goes around your wrist, and it looks super stylish. Such style also comes with some impressive health and fitness monitoring features. But you're going to need to be fast as the Oura ring deals end soon.

 

