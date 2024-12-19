The Oura Ring 4 is out, so the Oura Ring 3 is on sale

Fitness trackers come in all shapes and sizes, but did you know that they can also come in the form of rings? If you’re interested, you can get the Oura Ring 3, a smart ring that can monitor different kinds of health metrics, with a $50 discount from Best Buy. Instead of its original price of $299, you’ll only have to pay $249, but you need to act fast because we’re not sure when the offer will end. Add the wearable device to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately if you don’t want to miss the savings.

Why you should buy the Oura Ring 3

Despite the arrival of the Oura Ring 4, the Oura Ring 3 remains a worthwhile purchase as one of the best fitness trackers that you can buy. According to our Oura Ring 4 versus Oura Ring 3 comparison, the Oura Ring 4 is thinner and lighter, and offers a slightly improved battery, but it shares the same fitness tracking features with the Oura Ring 3, and both are compatible with iOS and Android smartphones. They also both require an Oura membership that costs $6 per month to unlock deeper insights and exclusive features, so the lower price of the Oura Ring 3 compared to the Oura Ring 4 is even more appealing.

So what exactly can the Oura Ring 3 do for you? A lot, actually. Using its built-in sensors, it can measure your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and movement. The Oura Ring 3 connects to the Oura app on your smartphone using Bluetooth, and it syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit for a comprehensive snapshot of your health metrics. The app is very helpful, providing your Sleep Score, a Readiness Score, and an Activity Score, among other important information that you need to know.

As an alternative to smartwatch deals, the Oura Ring 3 is an excellent fitness tracker, and it’s an even better investment right now because you can get it at $50 off from Best Buy. You’ll only have to pay $249 instead of $299 for this smart ring, so you may want to think about giving it as a gift to a loved one for the holidays or even just to yourself. You’re going to have to hurry though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this discount for the Oura Ring 3.