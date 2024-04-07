Save on the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold today

Google’s Pixel smartphones are among the best Android phones that you can buy today. They offer smooth performance and sleek designs, and they’re among the first devices to receive Android updates. If you’re interested, the three current-generation models — the Google Pixel 8, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, and the Google Pixel Fold — are all available for lower-than-usual prices from Best Buy. There’s always high demand for Google Pixel deals so stocks probably won’t last long, so if any of these phone deals catch your attention, you’ll want to proceed with the purchase right away.

Google Pixel 8 (128GB) — $499, was $699

The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch Actua OLED touchscreen that’s bright and colorful, the Google Tensor G3 processor with 8GB of RAM for smooth performance, and a rear camera system with a 50MP wide lens and 12MP ultrawide lens. The smartphone ships with Android 14, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, and its Adaptive Battery can last for more than 24 hours — and even up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode activated.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) — $749, was $999

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the larger version of the Google Pixel 8 with a 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED touchscreen. However, as our Google Pixel 8 Pro versus Google Pixel 8 comparison shows, size isn’t the only difference between these two smartphones. The Google Pixel 8 Pro offers faster performance with its 12GB of RAM, as well as a more powerful camera system — 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lenses at the back.

Google Pixel Fold (256GB) — $1,299, was $1,799

For those who want to try a folding phone, the Google Pixel Fold may catch your attention. It has a 5.8-inch OLED cover display and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display, with both screens offering refresh rates of up to 120Hz for smooth scrolling and fluid animations. The smartphone is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip, and while it ships with Android 13, you can easily upgrade to Android 14 right after getting the device. The Google Pixel Fold is also equipped with a triple-lens camera array, specifically a 48MP main camera with a 10.8MP telephoto lens and a 10.8MP ultrawide lens.

