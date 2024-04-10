Motorola is having a big sale on its foldable phones — from $500

Foldable phones are making a comeback, and if you’re interested in buying one as your next device, you should check out Motorola’s ongoing sale. You can get the Motorola Razr 2023 for only $500, following a $200 discount on its original price of $700, or the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for just $700, for savings of $300 on its sticker price of $1,000. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before these foldable phone deals expire though, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on either of these bargains.

Motorola Razr 2023 — $500, was $700

Motorola Razr Plus 2023 — $700, was $1,000

Motorola Razr 2023 — $500, was $700

The Motorola Razr 2023 features 1.5-inch OLED cover screen that displays a selection of widgets that you can swipe through, and a smooth and bright 6.9-inch Full HD+ pOLED inner screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The foldable phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, which result in a quick Android 13 experience, though you’ll eventually be able to make the upgrade to Android 14. The Motorola Razr 2023 is equipped with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera at the back and a 32MP selfie camera at the front, and you’ll be able to improve your shots with an array of camera features such as split perspective, which will let you record videos on both the rear cameras and front cameras at the same time.

Motorola Razr Plus 2023 — $700, was $1,000

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023, an upgraded version of the Motorola Razr 2023, holds the spot as the best folding flip phone runner-up in our roundup of the best folding phones. Its screens are pretty impressive — a much improved 3.6-inch pOLED cover display with its own home screen where you can run any Android app, and a 6.9-inch Full HD+ pOLED inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also ships with Android 13 pre-installed and 8GB of RAM, but it offers better performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The rear cameras are downgraded to a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, but the 32MP selfie camera remains for the Motorola Razr Plus 2023.

Editors' Recommendations