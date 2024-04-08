Not all tablet deals are directed towards power users, because there are also offers that make basic tablets even more affordable. Here’s one from Best Buy — a $50 discount on the 64GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, which slashes its price to just $170 from $220 originally. It’s the device that you should buy if you’re only planning to use it for day-to-day tasks, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the savings. We’re not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow, so you should finish the transaction today.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are only enough to handle simple tasks. However, if that’s all you need from a tablet — browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, checking social media, and similar functions — then this device is perfect for you. It ships with Android 13, but you’ll be able to upgrade it to the latest version of the operating system, Android 14, so that you can access some of the latest features and security updates. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ only comes with 64GB of internal storage, but you can add up to 1TB of more space using a microSD card.

One of the characteristics that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ shares with some of the best tablets is its large display, which is an 11-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s great for videos and mobile games, especially since it combines with quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos. However, despite its size, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ remains portable because of its slim and light design.

If the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ will fulfill your needs from a tablet, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Best Buy’s offer. From the 64GB model’s original price of $220, it’s currently even cheaper at just $170 for savings of $50. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, but since there’s a chance that it disappears sooner than you think, you’re going to want to proceed with your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ as soon as you can.

