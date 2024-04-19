Is the Moto G Stylus waterproof?

Motorola’s Moto G Stylus range of Android smartphones falls in the midrange category. As the name suggests, each of these phones comes with a stylus. The two latest models of this phone are the Moto G Stylus (2023) and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). While both phones have many similarities, there are some differences between them. For instance, only the 5G model supports NFC.

But when it comes to water resistance, how well-protected are each of these Moto G Stylus phones? This article will provide you with all the necessary details, which may surprise you.

Recommended Videos

Are any Moto G Stylus phones waterproof?

Sadly, none of the Moto G Stylus models have an official IP rating for waterproofing. Instead, Motorola says they offer a “water-repellant design” or “water-repellant” coating.

As such, none of the following Moto G Stylus phones have an IP rating:

Moto G Stylus (2020)

Moto G Stylus (2021)

Moto G Stylus (2022)

Moto G Stylus (2023)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2021)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

What does the water-repellent design mean?

According to Motorola: “Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.”

In other words, any of these phones should be able to handle accidental spills and splashes, but they cannot be submerged in water or exposed to pressurized water. A few splashes here and there won’t be the end of the world, but you’ll probably want to keep your phone away from the pool, lake, etc.

What do IP ratings mean?

IP ratings, or Ingress Protection ratings, are a metric used to evaluate the level of protection a device provides against dust and water. Essentially, it is a rating system that informs you how well your phone can withstand outdoor exposure.

Surprisingly, Motorola doesn’t use the IP metric to rate any of its Moto G Stylus smartphones. If you’re looking for a phone that is more than just splashproof, check out our list of the best phones available on the market. Most of these phones have an IP rating, which can help you decide whether it’s the right phone for you. This list includes phones like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, OnePlus 12, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and many more.

Editors' Recommendations